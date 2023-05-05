Flipkart Big Savings Days - Get Exciting Offers with No Cost EMI Offers on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited and India's largest and highly diversified NBFC, is making shopping more exciting for its customers at the upcoming Flipkart Big Savings Days from May 4, 2023.

Bajaj Finance customers can shop from a wide range of products at Flipkart's Big Savings Days and get huge discounts on top brands available on a No Cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Customers can avail cart financing across segments such as Home, Kitchen, Baby Care products, Home Furnishing, Sports, Automotive, Apparel, etc. on cart value above Rs 2,500/-. With the partnership, customers can split the desired product's cost over a flexible tenor and repay conveniently with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Customers can explore 60+ New Launches in various product categories as below:

- Up to 40 per cent Off on Mobiles (fkrt.it/TFNmJpuuuN)

- Up to 80 per cent Off on Laptops, Smartwatches, Headphones & More (fkrt.it/!Xcn9ANNNN)

- Up to 75 per cent Off on TVs & Appliances (fkrt.it/TFlHs0uuuN)

- Up to 70 per cent Off on Home & Kitchen (fkrt.it/TF6hkruuuN)

- 50 per cent - 80 per cent Off on Fashion (fkrt.it/!XE6O1NNNN)

- Up to 70 per cent Off on Furniture (fkrt.it/!XzNo1NNNN)

Customers can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to avail exclusive No Cost EMI deals on electronic gadgets, apparel, home decor, and kitchen essentials.

Bajaj Finance customers can give a missed call on 92100 35555 to get the App link (bfl.onelink.me/857331112/3a) and view their card by following a few simple steps like - clicking on the 'EMI' icon on the top right corner, enter the date of birth, click on "View" to view the EMI card number and enter OTP make their masked EMI card number visible.

Consumers can add their EMI Network Card to the Flipkart checkout page easily.

- Go to 'My Account' from the main page.



- Scroll Down until you see My Cards & Wallet. Click on VIEW DETAILS to proceed

- Click "ADD NEW CARD" to add your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card

- Fill in the fields with the 'Card Number', 'Expiry Date' and 'Name on Card'. Enter any futured value in Month in 2030 Year (01/2030)

EMI card enables consumers to buy more products and conveniently pay through EMIs while shopping online. Bajaj Finance customers can also choose the tenure most suitable to them for repaying the amount through EMI Network Card. Customers can also choose to foreclose their loan anytime without extra charges.

Using a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, shopping on Flipkart is easy. Once a customer adds a product to their shopping card, they can shop in just a few steps:

- Choose 'No Cost EMIs' as a payment mode

- Then select 'Bajaj Finserv EMI' and pick an appropriate tenor

- Enter EMI Network Card details, followed by the OTP received on the registered mobile number

- Finally, click on 'Place Order' to complete the transaction

For more details, click here: (fkrt.it/!XffH1NNNN)

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers, with a significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India. On a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 62.91 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

