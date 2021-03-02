Flipkart ramps up grocery operations, expands reach to 50-plus cities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has expanded its grocery services to more than 50 cities in the country, providing users of seven metro cities and 40-plus neighbouring cities access to high-quality grocery products, quick deliveries and seamless shopping experience.

A recent Redseer Consulting report shows that more than 50 per cent (close to 570 billion dollars or about Rs 42 lakh crore) grocery retail space in India is addressable by e-grocery platforms. Of this, value-first households account for a significant 61 per cent portion with metro and tier-one markets covering more than 40 per cent of this opportunity.

Flipkart said the Covid-19 pandemic has led to millions of people turning to e-commerce and embracing the convenience and ease of digital transactions. This has also led to a sharp growth in consumer demand for e-grocery, not only in metros but also from tier-two cities and beyond.



Manish Kumar, Senior Vice President for grocery, general merchandise and furniture at Flipkart, said grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories with increase in demand for quality food and household supplies from users.

"In line with this, we have invested in scaling up our grocery operations across the country, strengthening ecosystem partnerships and thus ensuring a seamless grocery shopping experience through an expansive product selection, robust supply chain and smooth in-app experience for consumers," he said adding the trend is likely to continue.

Flipkart grocery today has more than 7,000 products available across 200 categories ranging from daily household supplies, staples, snacks and beverages, confectionery, personal care, dairy and eggs among others.

Flipkart Group works with many farmers and farm produce organisations in connecting them with an organised agri-supply chain to improve their livelihoods. (ANI)

