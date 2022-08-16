Floraxis Media Group announces winners of the National Healthcare Service Leadership Award, 2022

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Floraxis Media Group organized the National Healthcare Services Leadership Award, 2022 on August 15th, 2022. National Healthcare Services Leadership Award, 2022 was presented to 10+ winners at the National levels. This award is held every year to celebrate and encourage them all to recognize the efforts of all healthcare sectors, service providers, individuals, and organizations for their achievement and continued commitment.

Floraxis Media Group announced the National Healthcare Services Leadership Award, 2022 - a symbol of growth, knowledge and experience in all healthcare services sector. The Healthcare Service industry works on the factor of trust and experience. The award-winning organizations and individual services providers avail the benefits of building trust and authenticity. Floraxis Media Group has a research team that carefully selects the winners through a selection process. Floraxis Media team conduct deep research and survey process of the nominees. Winners are announced on the parameters of quality, experience, qualifications, customer feedback, etc.

This award is presented to celebrate the individuals and organizations who are best skilled, best compassionate and have the best experience in all healthcare services sector. This award gives an opportunity to each individual and organization to participate at the national level, which helps them to make better business. National Healthcare Services Leadership Award, 2022 grounds on organizations and individuals for their contributions to the healthcare service industry by innovating for increased value, quality and improved performance.

A list of winners of the National Healthcare Services Leadership Award, 2022:

- Manorama Infosolutions Pvt Ltd - Best Healthcare IT Company in India, 2022

- Dr Parthasarathi Dutta Roy - Best Dermatologist in South India

- Dt. Madhavi Chadchan - Award for the Best Nutritionist of the Year

- Dr Vishal Patle - Best Clinical Physiotherapist in Maharashtra

- Dr Bavin Balakrishnan - Best Obstetrics & Gynaecologist Consultant in Kerala



- Dimplesphysio Clinic Wayanad - Best Physiotherapy Clinic in Kerala

- Dr Anulok Jain - Most Innovative Homeopathy Consultant in Rajasthan

- Saymra Dental Clinic - Award for the Best Oral & Dental Clinic in Bihar Sharif

- Dr Vijay Bhardwaj - Best Dental Surgeon in Jhanshi (UP)

- Primecare Hospital - Best Multispecialty Hospital in Bangalore

- Revive Physiotherapy and Rehab Clinic - Award for the Excellence in the Field of Physiotherapy in Karnataka

- Santushti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital - Award for the Best Ayurveda Medical College in Uttar Pradesh - Providing Quality Education

The Directors of The Floraxis Media Group, Vishal Kumar and Nadeem Saifi, congratulated all the winners. National Healthcare Services Leadership Award, 2022 is a small token of appreciation from Floraxis Media to all these inspiring individuals and organizations. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, and apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

