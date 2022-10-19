Floraxis Media Group organized the National Business & Services Leadership Award, 2022

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): National Business & Services Leadership Award, 2022 was presented to 10 winners at national levels.

This award is held every year to celebrate and encourage them all to recognize the efforts of all business sectors, service providers, individuals, and organizations for their achievement and continued commitment.

Floraxis Media Group announced the National Business & Services Leadership Award, 2022 - a symbol of growth, knowledge and experience in all business & services sector. The business & service industry works on the factor of trust and experience.

The award-winning organizations and individual services providers avail the benefits of building trust and authenticity. Floraxis Media Group has a research team that carefully selects the winners through a selection process. Floraxis Media team conduct deep research and survey process of the nominees. Winners are announced on the parameters of quality, experience, qualifications, customer feedback, etc.

This award is presented to celebrate the individuals and organizations who are best skilled, best compassionate and have the best experience in all business & services sector. This award gives an opportunity to each individual and organization to participate at the national level, which helps them to make better business.

National Business & Services Leadership Award, 2022 grounds on organizations and individuals for their contributions to the business & service industry by innovating for increased value, quality and improved performance.

A list of winners of the National Business & Services Leadership Award, 2022:

Global Design Engineers - India's Best Structural Design Engineering Consultancy.

D.A.V. Centenary Dental College Yamunanagar Haryana - India's Best Dental College and Hospital.



Jaydeep Mukherjee - Best Consultant Architect and Interior Designer in India.

Dr Niraj Kumar - India's Best Interventional Cardiologist.

Dr Shabeer Ahamed (Consultant Periodontist) - Best Periodontist (GUM Specialist) in South India.

ITERC Group Of Institutions - Best Management & Teacher Education Institution in Uttar Pradesh.

Impressions Design Studio - Best Interior Design Firm in Noida.

Gentle Looks Salon - Best Men's Salon in Mumbai.

The Directors of The Floraxis Media Group, Vishal Kumar and Nadeem Saifi, congratulated all the winners. National Business & Services Leadership Award, 2022 is a small token of appreciation from Floraxis Media to all these inspiring individuals and organizations.

These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, and apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

