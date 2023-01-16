FlowerAura Aiming To Redefine Gifting Experience With Its Valentine 2023 Campaign

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): One of India's most prominent gifting market players, FlowerAura, has stated its vision of redefining the gifting experience with the launch Valentine 2023 campaign. The brand has discussed the importance of data as help in preparing for any occasion and how little changes can make bigger chances.

The gifting giant has been in the market for more than a decade and clearly knows all the bits and pieces. Understanding that change is the only constant, FlowerAura kept making needed changes to stay ahead of the competition. Occasions like Valentine's Day are prime opportunities for a gifting business to register a countable revenue. "We are always excited about Valentine's because it lets us help people celebrate their love stories, and we get a big business opportunity. This year, we expect a 100 per cent surge in demand for valentine's gifts based on the search queries and early web traffic we are receiving. Keeping our belief in customer satisfaction, we have emphasised a lot on uplifting the gifting experience by bringing in new types of products, such as gourmet valentine day chocolates and occasion-specific packaging. Over 300 SKUs are live, and more will be added, which provides us with a strong possibility of receiving the highest orders to date."

With its systematic approach, FlowerAura has kept a level of importance on different gift items. Flowers, combos, soft toys, hampers, and plants are the main categories, whereas specific gift items like golden rose among rose day gifts, showpieces, greeting cards, jewellery, lamps, handbag, caricature, and photo frames will also be under the spotlight. Young users and newly married couples are the primary target audiences, and the brand has introduced many expressive gift items keeping them in mind. A collection of 'smiley theme' gift items is launched, based on celebrating the happy vibes of love.



FlowerAura is well docked up with beautiful gifts for all the days of Valentine's season, starting from 7th Feb with Rose Day. Everything is well taken care of, from inventory to vendor management and a strong delivery network so that Valentine's season will pass without any glitches in operations. A wide range of premium quality teddy bears in different styles are brought to the collection for teddy day gifts. FlowerAura is delivering gifts in 600+ cities across India, from which 87 cities are marked for same-day delivery. International gift delivery for valentines is available in the USA, Canada, Australia and UAE.

FA Gifts Pvt Ltd (FlowerAura), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian & International market with its gift range (flowers, cakes, indoor plants, decor items, personalised gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Himanshu Chawla and Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 600+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

