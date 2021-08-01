FlowerAura bringing exclusive Rakhi & Rakhi Gifts 2021 range

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Raksha Bandhan festival is here again on the calendar, and like always, it brings the vibes of happiness, joy, sibling love, and divinity.

And FlowerAura is proficiently ready to serve people for their Rakhi festive needs with its wide range of rakhis and rakhi gifts like every year.

The event started with the launching of rakhi gifts for sisters. And the gifts were really appreciated by those attending the event. There were items like a preserved pink rose, awesome Bahen mug, You Go Girl T-shirt, Best SIs Rakhi Special Book, Sweet Bind Cushion, Sis Bro Love Frame, Personalised Night Lamp For Sister, Bro Sis Explosion Box N Loop Combo, Custom Sister Chocolates, and more. "The new gifts will help brothers in surprising their sisters to the fullest", as stated by FlowerAura while revealing the gifts.



The launching ceremony continued, with rakhis being next on the schedule. FlowerAura has joined hands with many local rakhi makers around India to support the 'Vocal Fo Local' campaign and make traditional and cultural rakhi designs available for the masses. Variety of rakhis started with designer rakhi online having abstract and unique designs followed by Chandan Rakhis, Cartoon Rakhis, Eco-friendly Rakhis, Quirky Rakhis, Ethnic Rakhis, Bracelet Rakhi, Premium Rakhis, and Feng Shui Rakhis.

Keeping the pandemic in mind, FlowerAura also showed the safety measures taken in order to make a strong and good impact as a renowned brand. From proper sanitization of the premises, rakhis, and rakhi gifts to temperature checks of the staff every day and from providing zero contact delivery to getting the employees vaccinated, the gifting giant has showcased how they are dealing with the ongoing situation. And it ensures a safe celebration for the customers. Being an online rakhi store, FlowerAura has also stated that they have improved their delivery service range for the all-time best.

FlowerAura has been consistent in letting its customers celebrate different occasions with their products. And this year, they have also stretched the list of countries for the International Rakhi Delivery service.

Himanshu Chawla, CEO of FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., talked about how FlowerAura is helping people celebrate in a media interaction; he said, "We take every occasion as the opportunity to serve our customers in the best possible way. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with utmost zest, and so we try our best to bring exclusive and beautiful rakhis and heartwarming rakhi gifts every year. The hustle of finalizing the rakhi designs starts months earlier, and customer service is kept on top priority. We hope to have good business this year, but more than that, we want people to celebrate the occasion to the fullest with whatever we have to deliver."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

