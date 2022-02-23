Fly green, fly private: Karwaan International brings sustainability to the future of business aviation

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/SRV): The Civil Aviation Ministry is planning to set up major airports as international hubs to create a robust system for travelling abroad.

This can be seen as an encouragement to the air charter companies who will have access to better routes and facilities.

The news has fueled the Indian aviation sector, primarily private air charter players. This can be referenced by the increased number of firms operating in the private air charter space. A prominent example is Karwaan International Air Services Private Limited (KIASPL) incorporated in August 2020.

Aditya Singhal, Director, and CEO of Karwaan International, said, "As popular international sectors such as Dubai, Maldives, and Europe are open for travel, we are eyeing to triple the revenue in the financial year 2022-23. The move of setting up more international airports can increase the number of private air charters significantly. "

KIASPL is gaining steady ground for its quality and expertise in the air charter service industry. The company's operations are based on international standards, making it one of the few players that follow well-defined internal SOPs to deliver flawless and smooth charter flight operations.





Further, the firm believes in prioritising the experience and satisfaction by focusing on providing personalised services to its clientele. They have a dedicated team in place to act quickly, especially in emergency cases such as patient transfer or organ transfer with a limited amount of time in hand via medical/air ambulance charters. With a contingency plan, complete on-ground support and frequent quality checks, KIASPL strives to become the benchmark for the industry and promises best-in-class service.

In addition to providing seamless service to their clientele, the company also focuses on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 - Climate Action. Their plan is to reduce the carbon footprint by planting 20 trees for every hour they fly their customers. The firm also supports the healthcare industry through its social wing named Karwaan DRS Foundation, with the aim to sponsor Air Ambulance Services, especially for people with limited financial capabilities. These two factors make it unique amongst the industry and the first of its kind as compared to traditional aviation companies.

Aditya Singhal, further added, "To accommodate the increased demand, KIASPL is actively investing in its team and adopting all measures to continue providing its customers with an unmatched experience. We aim to expand our services to Dubai and Singapore by the end of next financial year."

