FM Sitharaman meets Indonesian counterpart, exchange views on debt sustainability, climate finance, health

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met her Indonesian counterpart Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Thursday, ahead of the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, in Bengaluru.

Both the ministers exchanged views on topics of global relevance such as debt sustainability, climate finance, health, food and energy security, and the need for greater Global South cooperation.

The phrase "Global South" refers broadly to the regions of Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Sitharaman highlighted the crucial role of Indonesia as a Troika member and called for support for a successful G20 India Presidency in 2023. India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, India and Brazil, marking the first time that the troika is consisting of three developing and emerging economies.



FM expressed deep appreciation for the foundational work done during the Indonesian G20 Presidency which India will like to carry forward during its Presidency.





While conveying best wishes, the Indonesian Finance Minister congratulated FM on India assuming G20 Presidency and stated that Indonesia would closely work with India and India could count on Indonesia for support on key issues.

A high-level symposium on digital public infrastructure (DPI) was held on Thursday at the outset of the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, in Bengaluru.

The symposium, moderated by Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani, saw the participation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Indonesia FM Sri Mulyani Indrawati, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Brazil Central Bank Governor Roberto de Oliveira Campos, Bank for International Settlements General Manager Neto Agustin Carstens. (ANI)

