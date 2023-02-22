FM to attend first G20 FMs and central bank guvs meeting on Feb 24-25 in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman will attend G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) meeting in Bengaluru on February 24-25.

According to the official handle of the finance ministry -- @FinMinIndia, it was posted on social media site, "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman embarks on visit to #Bengaluru to attend the first #G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors #FMCBG meeting under #G20 India Presidency, on 24-25 February 2023. #OneEarthOneFamilyOneFuture @g20org"

The FMCBG meeting will be spread over two days with Union Finance Minister and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das jointly steering the G20 FMCBG discussions under G20 India's Finance Track priorities, it added.



The meeting will focus on priorities under global economy, international financial architecture, sustainable finance, infrastructure, health, international taxation, financial sector and financial inclusion.

Around 500 foreign delegates have gathered in Bengaluru for the first G20 FMCBG meeting. The meeting will see participation of finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 and invitee countries, and heads of various International organisations.

On the sidelines of the G20 FMCBG, the Union Finance Minister will hold bilateral discussions with more than 10 countries, including Italy, US, Spain, Indonesia, and UK; besides engaging discussions with representatives of international organisations.

The first G20 FMCBG meeting is preceded by the G20 finance and central bank deputies (FCBD) meeting on February 22-23. (ANI)

