Focus Edumatics, acquired by Alpine Investors, positions focus as the "next stage of growth"

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/PNN): Online K-12 tutoring platform Focus Edumatics has been acquired by San Francisco-based private equity firm Alpine Investors, providing resources for Focus Edumatics to continue to grow its products and services. In an ambitious attempt to enhance teachers' skills, Focus Edumatics aims to provide free training to teachers and create 14000 online tutors jobs in India in 2022.

The training is aimed at helping candidates improve their English competency, student management, computer, and soft skills to teach international students effectively. It is a full-fledged, job-oriented training program to prepare potential employment candidates.

Commenting on the initiative, U.K. Rana, President/CEO, Focus Edumatics, said, "We believe in the power of education and its ability to bring desired changes in society. And we can provide quality only if we have qualified teachers. Our initiative aims to enhance the teaching ability of talented graduates and homemakers passionate about educating young minds. Focus Edumatics helps us accomplish the goals of sharpening the candidates' communication and core subject skills, eventually making them job-ready. Our company has an ambitious plan to add 14000 more online tutors this academic year."



The tutor training module focuses on the most critical aspects of online tutoring. The course will introduce the candidates to the fundamentals of the tutoring process, virtual classrooms, and tools. The trainee tutors will learn instructional methodologies, student engagement approaches, and tutoring process skills to teach international students. Edumatics will provide the training in online and offline mode at the convenience of the candidates.

The program is designed for those who want to become online tutors to mentor USA K12 students. It will offer job seekers, recent graduates, and experienced individuals a great chance to become online tutors. It will also provide a good opportunity for stay-at-home moms who want to return to work. After successful completion of the program, candidates will be hired by Focus Edumatics as online tutors on payroll with a starting salary of 2,50,000 per annum apart from other perks.

For more details, please visit: https://www.focusedumatics.com/careers

