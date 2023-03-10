Focus Lighting & Fixtures wins Rs 13.50 crore contract to design and install 3-D mapping Light and Sound Show at Surat Castle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/PNN): Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited (Focus), a technology LED lights manufacturing Company, has been awarded a contract worth Rs 13.50 crore by Surat Smart City Development Limited to design and install a 3-D mapping based light and sound show at Surat Castle.

This prestigious project includes designing, supplying, erecting, testing and commissioning a state-of-the-art 3-D mapping-based Light & Sound Show that will take three months to complete. The project will involve creating a sophisticated lighting and sound system that will create a stunning visual display for visitors to the castle which shall showcase the history of Surat city from the ancient era to the modern era. This will be displayed with the help of projectors and content creation. This fort will attract tourists from all over the world.

The scope of the project encompasses both the design, supply, erection and testing work worth Rs 11.96 crore and an additional annual maintenance and operation contract worth Rs 1.54 crore for six years. This project will allow the Company to demonstrate its expertise in creating innovative and high-quality lighting and sound solutions. The company's cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions in lighting technologies are sure to provide them an edge over the competition.



Amit Sheth, Managing Director of the Company expressed his delight at being awarded this prestigious contract. "The project builds on the success of the company's previous projects, such as the Bade Baba (Lord Adinath) Mandir in Madhya Pradesh. The order will not only provide an edge over the competition with its innovative solutions in lighting technologies but also demonstrate its ability to deliver complex projects of the highest quality.

This is a significant achievement for Focus and it demonstrates the expertise in creating innovative and high-quality lighting and sound solutions. The project is likely to attract a lot of attention and will enable us to bag many more contracts in the future. Further, this is the first government project grabbed by the Company and it will bring more opportunities in the government sector in upcoming years."

The project will involve utilizing 3-D mapping technology to project images and animations onto the castle walls, creating a dynamic and immersive experience. The Company may also create custom fixtures and other elements to enhance the overall effect. The stunning visual display will undoubtedly attract a lot of attention and is likely to encourage many more contracts in the future for Focus.

