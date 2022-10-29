Focus Lighting H1 FY23 EBITDA up by 638 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/PNN): Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2022.

Key Financials at a Glance (Q2 FY23):

Total Income for Q2 FY23 at Rs 40.61 Crore against Rs 23.15 Crore in Q2 FY22, 75 per cent YoY growth EBITDA for Q2 FY23 at Rs 8.30 Crore against Rs 1.86 Crore in Q2 FY22, 346 per cent YoY growth EBITDA Margin for Q2 FY23 at 20.44 per cent against 8.03 per cent in Q2 FY22, 1,240 bps YoY growth

Net Profit for Q2 FY23 at Rs 4.59 Crore against Rs 1.58 Crore in Q2 FY22, 191 per cent YoY growth

Net Profit Margin for Q2 FY23 at 11.30 per cent against 6.83 per cent in Q2 FY22, 448 bps YoY growth

EPS for Q2 FY23 at Rs 4.53 against Rs 1.56 in Q2 FY22, 190 per cent YoY growth H1 FY23

Total Income for H1 FY23 at Rs 67.55 Crore against Rs 45.18 Crore in H1 FY22, 50 per cent YoY growth EBITDA for H1 FY23 at Rs 11.59 Crore against Rs 1.57 Crore in H1 FY22, 638 per cent YoY growth EBITDA Margin for H1 FY23 at 17.16 per cent against 3.47 per cent in H1 FY22, 1,368 bps YoY growth

Net Profit for H1 FY23 at Rs 6.83 Crore against Rs 0.04 Crore in H1 FY22, 16,975 per cent YoY growth Net Profit Margin for H1 FY23 at 10.11 per cent against 0.09 per cent in H1 FY22, 1,002 bps YoY growth EPS for H1 FY23 at Rs 6.74 against Rs 0.04 in H1 FY22, 16,750 per cent YoY growth.

Key Financial Highlights:

For H1 FY23, Cash Flow from Operation stood at Rs 5.02 Crore against Rs 0.61 Crore in H1 FY22

For H1 FY23, Revenue from Manufacturing activities contributed Rs 49.54 Crore against Rs 19.65 Crore in H1 FY22

For H1 FY23, Revenue from Trading activities contributed Rs 17.32 Crore against Rs 25.12 Crore in H1 FY22



For H1 FY23, Manufacturing activities contributed Rs 8.67 Crore in PBT against a loss of Rs 0.73 Crore in H1 FY22.

For H1 FY23, Trading activities contributed Rs 0.98 Crore in PBT against Rs 1.24 Crore in H1 FY22.

Commenting on the performance, Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting And Fixtures, said, "For the H1 FY22, we have seen demand coming back to the pre-pandemic levels, and our margins have improved significantly on the back of diversifying into new business verticals like Projects and Railways which will also provide good margin business because of the government's push towards increasing make in India contribution.

Also, our thrust on increasing manufacturing contribution has helped us achieve higher operating margins.

Further, our innovative lighting solutions are one of the preferred brands among leading retail giants, which has helped us increase our turnover and margins over the previous year."

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited (NSE - FOCUS) The company was established in 2005. The company currently provides a wide range of products which includes recessed adjustable spotlights, recessed downlights, surface-mounted spotlights, surface-mounted / suspended downlights, system-based spotlights/wall washers, track-mounted spotlights, etc., each with different working capabilities.

Its comprehension of lighting technology, the influence it can have on the viewer, and the techno-aesthetic requirement of the market have enticed it to develop lighting solutions where the criteria are efficiency, color rendition and trouble-free service life to achieve optimum lighting parameters such as luminous intensity, maintenance-friendliness and freedom from glare.

The new range of luminaires has been designed and developed by the finest product designers from Germany, proficient in the field of lighting design, supported by a proficient team of Indian Professionals. The company has its manufacturing unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

Post-pandemic, the Company has emerged strongly by doubling its revenues to Rs 106.6 Crore in FY22 compared with Rs 60.84 Crore in FY21, while the bottom line is back in the black at Rs 4.10 Crore as against a loss of Rs 2.28 Crore in the same period.

Safe harbour statement:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project-related issues, are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances.

Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions, or other factors.

