Foot tapping melody "Ude Re Gulaal" from Upcoming Film "Kutch Express" is trending in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI/PNN): The much anticipated Gujarati Film "Kutch Express " has created a buzz among movie lovers and will hit the big screen on January 6, 2023. The team of Kutch express has dropped their new groovy and catchy song "Ude Re Gulaal" on YouTube.

The track "Ude Re Gulaal" from the movie Kutch express is crafted in such a way that it will lift up your spirit and touch your heart swiftly with the electrifying energy that the track has been curated with. The song has garnered immense love and appreciation from fans and audiences in short span of time of its release, as evident by nearly 150k + views on YouTube.

Ude Re Gulaal is a blend of mesmerizing lyrics in Kutchi Gujrati and soulful music that is sure to tug at your heartstrings and make a place in your playlist right away. Curated with an ensemble of talented team with Sachin - Jigar at the helm, and crooned to perfection by acclaimed singers Keerthi Sagathia and Bhoomi Trivedi, the fun and peppy music track is sure going to take place in people's playlist this festive season and will give the audience a pleasing and blissful experience to watch the video track which is shot in beautiful backdrops of the white desert of Kutch.



Singer Bhoomi Trivedi and Keerthi Sagathia have conveyed the emotion within the lyrics well and made sure that their energy matches with that of the music, creating a positive and cheerful vibe for the audience

Coming to the credits of the song, the song has been sung by Keerthi Sagathia and Bhoomi Trivedi, music by Sachin Jigar and lastly the lyrics have been penned by Sneha Desai.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

