For a healthy living environment, Pg On Palm announces the use of UV cleaners for microbial disinfection

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): Offering living space to today's working and learning professionals, Pg On Palm announces using UV cleaners for microbial disinfection of the rooms. After the pandemic, hygiene has been on the priority list of the customers; with this thought in their mind, Pg on Palm takes special care of the cleanliness. They focus on providing a healthy environment for their customers so they can rent a space that does not cost their health.

Situated in Delhi, Pg on Palm provides a wide range of services to students, working people, and other businesses. They have hostels for girls and boys at a very affordable price, including hot meals, wifi, gym, and housekeeping. Through these services, they keep ensuring that students and working people can concentrate on their studies and work while getting things done. They plan to open more accommodations in Gurugram for working people this year. And will be launching deep cleaning services around Diwali this year itself. Pg on Palm provides renting space to students and working professional even also help other businesses with catering and cleaning.

Under the visionary leadership of Anubhav Giri, Founder and CEO, and Vrinda Rajput, Co-founder and COO, Pg on Palm has been a second home to many individuals far away from their homes. They are known for providing the best and most hygienic food at reasonable rates and also work towards sustainability. They have ACs, and other essential devices rated five stars in their respective category. To promote an eco-friendly and sustainable environment, they plan to incorporate solar panels to save more and more electricity. With so much under their services, they don't compromise on the quality and offer comfortable furniture and amenities.



Sharing about their venture, Founder Anubhav Giri, alumni of DU, SPJIMR and EBS University, Germany, shared, "Since I was also a student and faced a lot of challenges during my studies. I had to look for a room, then a cook, then a maid, and wifi provider, which consumed most of my time, and if a cook was not good, it was a fresh start again. Hence, I created a platform to make all these services available to students at affordable rates. Along with Vrinda, I incepted this platform; we believe students need to have overall exposure to things going around as the world is changing rapidly, and many career options are available that we don't know about. We give a platform to students to come and share their experiences, connect with like-minded people, and discuss and improve their skills. Also, we have expertise in working B2B as well as B2C, and in the future, we envision expanding our businesses in multiple cities to help businesses, students, and working professionals."

With such incredible services under one roof, Pg On Plam is undoubtedly the best place to rent a space that would fit every individual's budget. And all the credits for creating such a commendable living space go to the highly motivated and creative people on their team. Pg On Palm's main motive is to keep their community happy, and, for the same, their team also works for stray animals and homeless people, contributing to a novel cause. So if you are the one who is looking to rent a space with all the amenities, then visit Pg On Palm website for further details.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

