Forever New launches exquisite SS23 collection featuring Pooja Hegde

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Forever New, the renowned fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its unique Spring Summer'23 collection, expertly curated by the iconic Pooja Hegde, who is also the brand ambassador for Forever New. As a leading Indian actress, Pooja's impeccable style makes her the perfect fit for the brand's chic and sophisticated vibe. Showcasing a stunning array of romantic floral prints and tropical temptations, the collection brings a burst of colour to the season, with sleek and vibrant styles that celebrate femininity in every way. From breezy and comfortable linens to chic and sophisticated fabrics, this collection is perfect for summer relaxation.

Pooja's effortless style, fashion-forward sensibility, and free-spirited demeanor make her an ideal fit for Forever New's newest collection. Commenting on the collaboration, Pooja Hegde remarked, "As someone who shares Forever New's vision for elegance and sophistication, I'm thrilled to announce their latest collection which perfectly embodies the brand's ethos. With passion for quality and style, I can confidently say that this summer collection is a must-have for every woman who wants to make a statement."

Synonymous with high-premium clothing, Forever New's latest collection speaks to sophisticated women. The collection's focus on florals is a testament to the brand's attention to detail, and it presents a diverse range of choices in both prints and solids to cater to the modern woman's varied tastes. Whether it be chic work-wear or breezy daytime dresses, the range offers a versatile range of options to suit any occasion.

Each dress in the collection is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, elevating the Forever New woman's confidence and sense of style. The glamorous dresses come in an array of eye-catching shades such as pink, yellow, organ floral, and vivid blue, making them ideal for any event or occasion.

The brand focuses on creating effortlessly wearable and timeless fashion collections dedicated to the celebration of modern femininity, which is evident in every piece. Each collection is crafted with a unique blend of seasonal trends, feminine silhouettes, and contemporary detailing, empowering women to feel confident and beautiful in every moment.

Forever New's Spring Summer'23 collection, featuring Pooja Hegde, is now available at all Forever New retail stores. The brand's exquisite products can also be found on Forever New's e-commerce website. Embrace the unapologetic sense of style this season with Forever New's SS23 collection.

Forever New is a fashion clothing and accessories brand founded in Melbourne, Australia. One of the fastest growing Australian brands, Forever New emerged in late 2006 as a startup retailer and now trades over 250 stores across seven countries.

Our brand celebrates the feminine beauty of women, a signature style flowing through every creative element.

Collections are inspired by global trends in art, film, music and theatre, haute couture runway shows in Paris, London, Milan and New York.

Forever New creative teams work collaboratively to create unique harmonious collections, presented beautifully in elegant store environments for the shopping pleasure of our valued customers.

