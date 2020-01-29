Forevermark, Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation launch second exclusive Forevermark Boutique in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Jan 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, started the New Year with the launch of an exclusive boutique with Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation, a leading jewellery brand in Kolkata.
This is the second Forevermark boutique in the city, which exclusively retails Forevermark diamonds in a wide variety of elegant cuts, designer jewellery and loose diamonds.
Forevermark diamonds are the world's most carefully selected natural diamonds, while Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation are known for offering innovative jewellery to its customers.
The solidarity of these two brands has brought about an ideal collaboration to offer hallmark diamond jewellery with the assurance of having the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds at the Forevermark boutique.
"It is truly an honour to associate with Forevermark and Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation to launch their exclusive boutique in Kolkata. Knowing that each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with a unique identification number, is natural, hand-selected and comes with a promise of being beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced makes me feel extra special to wear this beautiful piece of jewellery today. I am sure all the gorgeous women of Kolkata will adore these stunning diamond pieces", said actress Mouni Roy who graced the occasion with beautiful Forevermark jewellery.
"With the success of the first boutique, we are proud to launch the second Forevermark boutique at Salt Lake City. It is our privilege to be associated with a trustworthy brand like Forevermark that provides you with the most genuine, natural and beautiful diamonds, while we are known for our quality, creativity and integrity. Using Forevermark diamonds in our designs will further increase our credibility with our customers as well as enhance our designs. This is a huge milestone for us to achieve along with Forevermark and we look forward to many more such associations", said Pramod Dugar, Chairman, Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation.
"Forevermark is proud to associate with Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation to launch the second Forevermark Boutique in Kolkata. The beauty of the association is that we share a similar brand value and ethos. With the launch of this exclusive Forevermark boutique, we aim to provide customers with a modern retail experience by displaying the best mix of traditional and contemporary collections that the brand has to offer. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with them", said Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark.
"We are associated with Forevermark since day one & it is our privilege to have opened the second exclusive store with them. He also added that it's a team effort and we are glad that our IGJC family is so energetic & enthusiastic without which expansion becomes impossible", said PrayasDugar, MD, Indian Gem &Jewellery Creation.
"We are glad to open second such store format in the city, we plan to expand more in coming years in Kolkata and in Eastern region such as Guwahati, Ranchi etc", said Pratik Dugar, Director, Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation.
The boutique houses all the exquisite Forevermark collections including the Millemoi, Black Label Collection, Tribute, Half Carat Collection, Rac&Stac, the Close Setting Collection, to name a few. Along with these collections, the boutique will also offer loose stones. Visit the store at City Centre I, Salt Lake, Block- G, Ground Floor (near Starbucks), Kolkata.
Forevermark diamonds are the world's most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced.
Less than 1 per cent of the world's diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark's standards of quality and integrity.
For details on Forevermark, visit www.forevermark.com or call 1800 2102121.
