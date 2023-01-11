Forget Theta Network and Chainlink, You Could Make A Huge Profit With A Simple Investment In Big Eyes Coin

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/ATK): In the past, people generated passive income by investing in multiple things. There used to be a difference between these fields based on the area. Some people invest in real estate, while others buy stocks. All of these things took considerable time, and many technicalities were involved.

Suddenly, the crypto world arose and made investing more accessible. Nowadays, currencies offer more than just investment opportunities. One of these currencies is the newly launched Big Eyes Coin (BIG). It is not only about easy investment but also about a lot more.

All About Big Eyes Coin:

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-driven token recently launched on the Ethereum platform. It is conducting the seventh stage of Presale and has raised more than 13.5 million USD. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is part of a meme coin community that was formed with the success of Dogecoin (DOGE).

Meme coins are a fun and smart source of investment as they are based on a famous meme. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) started its journey by publishing a comprehensive whitepaper. We'll discuss some key features that make it a secure and easy investment.

Pure Community Token

In the past, many cryptocurrencies were announced to be community driven, but they should have done so reasonably. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) taught them a lesson by revealing a pure community-driven setup. Different from others, neither tokens have been specified for the team nor members. 90 per cent of the tokens are specified for the community only. That shows total power is in the hands of people only.

Easy As You Like

Many people need to be aware of DeFi technology because they think it is too technical. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an easy way of investment. Either purchase it now in Presale or get in on Uniswap soon. Hold this currency unless it earns you a considerable profit; that will happen soon. Also, it has announced tutorials and how-to guides for your better understanding of DeFi.

Ethereum-Based



Ethereum is home to many tokens, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of them. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will function as a decentralized application (dApp) from this platform. Ethereum follows a staking mechanism that is better and more secure than a mining setup.



What Is Theta Network?

Theta Network offers a blockchain-based streaming platform that promises to be quicker and smoother than a centralized setup. It started as an ERC20-compliant token on the Ethereum network but later converted to its mainnet.

Theta Network uses thousands of nodes simultaneously to provide hustle-free streaming of movies, esports, tv, and more. One can earn THETA coins by sharing the videos on it. Theta Network has one more currency, TFUEL, which is used for fee payments only.

How Does Chainlink Work?

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that works as middleware between blockchain and non-blockchain setups. It uses hybrid smart contracts to allow this external connection.

It is also hosted on the Ethereum network and used by apps that require crypto protocols. LINK is its official token with a max supply of 1 billion tokens.

Want 5 per cent bonus tokens with your Big Eyes Coin purchase? use the 'BIGG1974' code at the checkout to receive yours!



You can study more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG) by visiting the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

