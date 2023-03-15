Former BookMyShow CTO Mahesh Vandi Chalil appointed as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Cyble

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cyble, the Y Combinator-backed leader in AI-powered global cyber threat intelligence, today announced that Mahesh Vandi Chalil, former CTO at BookMyShow, has taken over as Cyble's Chief Product and Technology Officer. This news closely follows the announcement of the company's recognition by Forbes as One of America's Best Startup Employers 2023.

With a career spanning over 25 years of extensive global experience, Mahesh is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard University. Mahesh spent over two decades in technology worldwide, with companies across the spectrum, including Apple, Bank of America, State Street Bank, Deloitte, Hotstar, Nissan Digital, Near, and, most recently, BookMyShow. He has a consistent track record of delivering business results and building successful products. His experience also spans roles leading technology governance, consultative & technical solution crafting, proposals & solution contracts negotiations, and building and heading development centers.

"I am super excited to start this new journey with Cyble and take its Engineering and Product functions to the next level. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with an incredible team at Cyble to provide timely intelligence and empower enterprises, governments, and individuals in mitigating cyber threat exposure and protecting infrastructure and personal information. As an experienced and passionate engineer, this is an opportunity I have been keenly waiting for; to explore and develop more innovative solutions for solving customer concerns related to cyber threats." said Mahesh.

Commenting on the development, Manish Chachada, Co-founder and COO of Cyble, added, "We're thrilled to have Mahesh on board with us. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having previously held senior leadership positions in leading technology companies. As the Chief Product and Technology Officer, Mahesh will oversee the company's product development, technology strategy, and innovation initiatives across all global markets."

In his previous role at BookMyShow, one of India's top entertainment platforms, Mahesh spearheaded technology transformation, governance, advancements, solutions, and recommendations for product technology architecture to support the building of scalable and reliable products and services for a seamless user experience. He has been instrumental in taking the initiative to migrate BookMyShow's highly scalable technology on-premise platform to the cloud in the shortest timeframe, in addition to building a robust technology solution for BookMyShow's TVOD platform, Stream which is the company's movie streaming service, thereby accelerating the product's launch within record time in early 2021.



Beenu Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Cyble says, "With a proven track record of successfully leading product development and technology innovation, Mahesh will play a critical role in positioning the company as a leading provider of innovative solutions in the global marketplace. We are confident that Mahesh will help us deliver best-in-class solutions to provide exceptional value to our customers and drive the company's growth."



Cyble (YC W21) is a leading global cyber intelligence startup that utilizes patent-pending AI-powered threat intelligence to help organizations manage cyber risks. With a focus on gathering intelligence from the deep web, dark web, and surface web, the company has quickly established itself as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups in the industry, receiving recognition from Forbes and other esteemed organizations. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit www.cyble.com.

