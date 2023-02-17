Former Chief Justice of India, Justice U.U. Lalit to teach at Jindal Global Law School as a Distinguished Jurist & Professor of Law & Justice

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 17 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The Jindal Global Law School is honoured to announce that the former Chief Justice of India, Justice U.U. Lalit has joined Jindal Global Law School of O.P. Jindal Global University as a Distinguished Jurist and Professor of Law & Justice.

Justice U.U. Lalit was the 49th Chief Justice of India and the second direct appointee from the Bar to be appointed as the Chief Justice of India. Justice Lalit enrolled with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa as an advocate in June 1983. He started his practice with advocate M.A. Rane, who was considered a proponent of the radical humanist school of thought who believed that social work was as important as building a solid legal practice. He shifted his practice to Delhi in 1985 and joined the chamber of senior advocate Pravin H. Parekh. From 1986 to 1992, Justice Lalit worked with the former Attorney General for India, Soli Sorabjee. In 1992, Justice Lalit qualified and was registered as an Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court. In 2004, he was designated as a senior advocate of the Supreme Court.

For the Spring semester of 2023, Justice U.U. Lalit will be teaching the course, "Affirmative Action under the Constitution of India" to the postgraduate and undergraduate students of Jindal Global Law School. 40 students have enrolled in this 3-credit course. The course has historical and comparative approaches. It has many interesting elements of, and dimensions on, affirmative action which include, medieval and modern efforts that manifested as ideas in the Constituent Assembly debates, conceptual foundations of equality of status and opportunity, social, economic and political justice in practice, and the Third Amendment of the Constitution.



Welcoming Justice U.U. Lalit to O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University said, "It is an honour and a distinction for JGU to have the Former Chief Justice of India, Justice U.U. Lalit joining us as a Distinguished Jurist & Professor of Law & Justice. Students of Jindal Global Law School will immensely benefit by his rich experience in the legal profession, his profound knowledge of the law and his thorough understanding of society. This will be a rare and exclusive opportunity for our students to learn directly from such an erudite jurist. Justice Lalit has been part of many renowned and landmark decisions taken by the Supreme Court of India. He was also instrumental in bringing advanced use of technology to court proceedings. It was during his tenure that the Supreme Court began live-streaming proceedings of the constitutional bench. We are quite excited at the prospect of our students benefiting from his learning and scholarship".

Accepting the faculty appointment at Jindal Global Law School as a Distinguished Jurist and Professor of Law & Justice, Justice U.U. Lalit observed, "I have always wanted to engage with legal academia and pursue my passionate interest in teaching and interactions with young law students. I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to my teaching at Jindal Global Law School, which has acquired a global reputation as an institution of excellence. I hope to interact with the students and faculty while pursuing the teaching of a full-fledged course on affirmative action and constitutional law. This will indeed be a new experience and I look forward to participating in the effort to nurture and mentor the next generation of lawyers and judges."

Professor (Dr) Sreejith S.G., Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School stated, "Justice Lalit's joining Jindal Global Law School is an act of nobility of a former Chief Justice of India returning to classrooms to educate students. It is extraordinary evidence of his commitment to the advancement of legal education, which creates hope for higher education and legal education in India. This is a reason for rejoicing for the legal academia".

