Formula E Unplugged gives an insight into Formula E world

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI/PNN): The screening of "Formula E Unplugged," a 30-minute video on what goes behind the race, was held on 9 February at The Hard Rock Cafe, GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills. The event was attended by drivers Andre Lotterer (Team Avalanche Andretti) and Jean-Eric Vergne (Team DS Penske). With Hyderabad gearing up to host India's first-ever Formula E race on February 11, there's plenty of buzz surrounding the all-electric racing championship.

Formula E has made rapid strides since its inception in 2014. From season 9 onwards, the championship has made a conscious effort to blend sport and entertainment. The biggest talking point of season 9 is the debut of the new Gen3 cars. They represent a significant technological leap, delivering 350kW (100kW more than before) and a top speed of 320kph. They're also the first formula cars to feature front and rear powertrains, doing away with the need for rear hydraulic brakes.

And the design is inspired by a fighter jet.



Since the championship runs mainly on street circuits, the majority of the infrastructure created is temporary. Formula E has signed a four-year deal for the race with local promoters but wants to go well beyond that in a big market like India.

Formula E is unique in the sense that it effectively does these pop-up race tracks.

"Formula E Unplugged" presents a realistic picture of life inside the paddock and a behind-the-scenes view of the lives of Formula E and its drivers.

