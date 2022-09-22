Fortune 500 company Avery Dennison opens Digital Acceleration Center in Bangalore, offering opportunities for new technology and innovation

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Avery Dennison recently opened its newest Digital Acceleration Center (DXC) in Bangalore's Manyata Tech Park. A leader in materials science and manufacturing, the Fortune 500 company is paving the way for the digitalization of the apparel industry by bridging the physical and digital worlds.



"As part of our journey to bridge the physical and digital worlds, the Digital Acceleration Center will enable us to bring products and services to markets and customers at an accelerated pace," said SVP/GM Global Apparel Solutions, RBIS Michael Barton. "We are thrilled to establish this center in Bangalore and advance our efforts to give every physical product a digital identity," he added.



Avery Dennison opened DXC India and plans on adding more in other parts of the world, including Dallas, Texas, and Shenzhen, China.



"Our DXC in India will drive innovation using digital solutions," said RBIS IT VP Sanjay Agrawal. "This is one of our many efforts to accelerate digital and data competence for solutions leadership and enhanced customer experience."





The Center will bring together top talent in big data, AI/ML, ERP Cloud, data science, data engineering, customer experience, digital solutions, IoT, iCore, smart manufacturing, and printing solutions to drive innovation and digitalize the company's infrastructure. The company aims to use this digital transformation to create a more streamlined and sustainable future for its employees, customers, and consumers.



"Expanding our talent and workforce capabilities in Bangalore will enable our company to accelerate digital optimization and transformation and future-proof our IT workforce," said SVP and CIO Nicholas Colisto. "Our integrated, holistic workforce strategies are helping us tap into diversity and modern skillsets required for executing our digital journey."



For more information about Avery Dennison, visit www.averydennison.com.

