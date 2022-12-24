Founded by Nisha Gupta Office On expands its office space in Noida

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/PNN): Under the leadership of Nisha Gupta, Coworking Space Office On has opened its new space in Noida. They offer specialized multi-functional services that support business expansion. Their considerate approach creates a pleasant workplace for the employees. They think the Coworking Culture is being accepted on all levels by the public. In the modern era, Coworking is not just for freelancers or small businesses but also for large corporations, multinational corporations, and any team seeking flexible workspaces.

Founded under the vision of Nisha, Office On has been helpful for many people who have been looking for environment-friendly coworking spaces. She always wanted to start her own business and follow her dreams of becoming a woman entrepreneur with a woman-empowering business to lead this society as a firm and ambitious woman. The master plan of starting 'Office On' came forward when she realized that having a prestigious address could fulfill her ambitious dreams of her and like-minded people. She firmly believes that "Actions being next to ambition can deliver dreams with teamwork and intelligence." She was always curious about doing something to promote women's sense of self-worth. She strongly supports women's empowerment and has created a safe environment for female coworkers.



Office On is a Technology-Driven Coworking Space with a mission to provide Premium, Private, and Professional Office Space. They aim to learn, explore and grow with an innovative Start-Up, Independent Business Owner, or a large corporate-embracing coworking space. They envision creating Modern Technology-Driven offices suitable for achieving everyone's goals. Nisha also believes that Coworking is a step towards development and that a positive work environment is the key to success. Interacting with different people motivates and gives new ideas that can influence you differently and might spark some creative ideas.

The founder advocates for women's self-worth, decision-making autonomy, and rights to affect social change in contemporary culture. She feels that providing women with the appropriate guidance is equivalent to giving them wings so they can soar high and accomplish their objectives. Coworking has been demonstrated to provide greater business prospects for collaboration and working with people who share your professional goals. Coworking facilities are far more productive than working from home or in traditional office settings. They are self-driven people who serve as an informational hub for contemporary work culture in an industry undergoing exponential change. So, if you are among those who are looking for new space in Delhi NCR, then visit Nisha Gupta's Office On, one of the best coworking spaces.

