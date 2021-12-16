Founder of CollabAdda organizes Instagram Live Session to motivate people

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/ThePRTree): The founder of CollabAdda, Abhinav Shukla held a live Instagram session to encourage people to spread positivity and keep going through tough times.

Renowned personalities like Dr Priyasi Das, Naseha Sameen, Author Abhishek Kapoor, and Hemant Agarwal attended the Instagram session.

Live sessions on Instagram have been organized by the founder and other reputed personalities to motivate people to stay strong and promote the message of optimism through difficult times.

While sharing his journey in the marketing world, Abhinav Shukla says, "I have worked with many brands and my work keeps me occupied at most times, but I do take out time to help the people who need it. Availability of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds should be among the top-most priority list. I am grateful to all the opportunities that I have received in the way that provided me with the chance to help others to uplift their standard of living and give them the emotional strength that they require in difficult times".

Abhishek Kapoor, an Indian author and businessman who is among the ones who joined the Instagram live session says, "With my international bestseller 'The Pride of T20 Cricket' I tried to make the readers laugh and bring a smile on their faces that will last forever". He further says, "Make a habit of writing down your happy memories as they will come in handy when you're down."

Prominent personalities including Priyasi Das, Naseha Sameen, Abhishek Kapoor, and Hemant Agarwal joined the live session and did their best to entertain the spectators. Among these Naseha Sameen is a workforce management and analytics professional and Hemant Agarwal is a well-known math problem solver and website owner. The session was motivational and the message of staying strong during tough times was effectively presented among the audience. The live Instagram session pushed the audiences to think positively during the low points of their life under the guidance of the phenomenal leader Abhinav Shukla.

To know more about:https: //www.instagram.com/collabadda/

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)