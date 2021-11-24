Founder of I REE Group gets nominated for honorary post of Director

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): The founder of I REE Group of companies, Dr Amit D Ojha has been nominated by the National Committee of Construction & Infrastructure Wing (A Division of Global Leaders Foundation) for the honorary post of Director - WEST ZONE (INDIA) on an immediate basis.

Under his banner of I REE Group of companies, the leader is known for serving people from different backgrounds such as Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Amit D Ojha needs to coordinate with the National Committee to fulfil the objectives of the wing. Further, his responsibility revolves around looking after the zonal programs, project sponsorships, zonal project operations, membership drive, and its monitoring for better results in the west zone which covers five states - Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

Apart from Dr Amit D Ojha, the Ex. CMD of Dungsam Cement Corporation Ltd, Dorji Norbu was elected as the President, and B R Ajit, the founder of Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovations was appointed as the advisor for the West Zone, India.



GLF's Construction and Infrastructure Wing is an International conglomeration of individual professionals & organizations who are serving in different geographical locations to develop the global Infrastructure. The wing is looking forward to achieving the essential development norms for the Socio-economic development of modern society through practical knowledge & technical advancement.

Pointing towards his commendable journey, the founder Dr Amit D Ojha says, "I am fortunate enough to grab this wonderful opportunity of being nominated by the National Committee of Construction & Infrastructure Wing for the honorary post of Director. Having a determined mindset and strong-willed nature, I firmly believe that opportunities come to every single individual. What matters is are they willing to take the chance that has the potential to change their whole life".

He further added, "I feel that if you help others without any expectation then you will experience a great amount of happiness that nothing else can bring to your heart. Therefore, embracing yourself with good habits will make you encounter a peaceful and satisfying life."

The founder is time and again seen making efforts for the betterment of society. From distributing masks to providing sanitizers to newspaper vendors, hawkers, railway stations, and public spaces, Dr Amit D Ojha is setting a revolutionary example with his selfless attempts. Dr Amit D Ojha has also constructed renowned organizations and is paving the way for the effective construction of houses at affordable prices with his compassionate personality.

