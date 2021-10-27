Founders of jewelegance, takes jewelry industry to next level with their entrepreneurial skills

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/PRTree): Being an entrepreneur is not an easy skill to ace. It requires relentless efforts, undivided attention, strong-willed determination, a focused mindset, and a well-defined business plan. Although the basic concept of business success and growth remains the same, yet the jewellery industry works out differently where every minute detail and customer requirements need to be met with precision. Entrepreneurs who are ruling the fashion world know the art of embracing people with glorifying pieces that touch their souls and make them connect with the brands. Generations after generations, jewellery is something that has been cherished and has become the treasure of human civilization. Therefore, in order to win the creative curve and become a jewellery virtuoso, one must hold the ground strong and follow the basic principles.

Dhruval Shah founder of Jewelegance has been making constant productive moves that are taking the jewellery industry to the next level. Pointing towards his success, the entrepreneur says, "My journey was full of ups and downs but what made me stand still despite the difficulties is my sheer dedication towards my purpose. I believe if you are willing to go the extra mile to make yourself stand out from the crowd then nothing could stop you from embarking on a journey that no one has ever done before. Jewelegance has always been my dream business and seeing it flourishing gives me a sense of accomplishment".

Entrepreneur Dhruval Shah with his Customer-Centric Model is creating a hassle-free shopping experience for people. Customer service is a need of the hour along with pricing, quality, and delivery time. Jewelegance care is working with customers from starting to post-sale utilities, making their journey easy and effortless. Under the guidance of Dhruval Shah, Jewelegance is stamping its name in the minds of people. From offering a pleasant shopping experience to leveraging the use of technology to its fullest potential, the brand is doing remarkably well.



Incorporating a mindful business structure, Gunjan Soni, Founder, Jewelegance educates the customers over price bifurcation, product details, and other policies. Identifying the right problem and working consistently with focused energy has assisted the founder to revamp the jewellery industry efficiently. Having a knack for observing things precisely, the founder puts the customer on top priority and further makes them feel pride for their supreme choice.

The world is running at a fast pace. Surrounding infrastructures are changing quickly, and so there is an urgent need to be mindful of the circumstances and take the action accordingly. Darshan Soni, founder Of, Jewelegance is coming up with alluring, attractive, and beautiful designs that showcase the brand's perfect craftsmanship and create a magnificent aura for the jewellery making the brand reach among the greater masses. Right from a classy elegant pendant to a diamond-studded bridal necklace, the taste and preferences of clients differ as per the changing trends and their personal requirements. Therefore, Jewelers and designers should be considerate about the niche that they are going to deal in and then frame the business model accordingly.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

