Four reasons to choose a Cruise Vacation for your next romantic getaway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): If you are looking for a new and unique experience for your next romantic getaway with your partner, a cruise vacation is a perfect choice as it brings together some of the most unique onboard experiences with exciting destinations across the world.

There is nothing like sailing across the ocean with your loved one, enjoying private accommodation, top-notch service, and the wind in your hair; not to mention making memories in some of the world's most breathtaking destinations.

Here are four reasons why you should plan your romantic cruise vacation right away!

Experience New Romantic Destinations Together

Instead of exploring just one destination select a week-long romantic getaway and experience some of the world's most romantic destinations where together you can make new memories to last a lifetime.

With Norwegian Cruise Line, couples can choose to enjoy romantic sunsets in Santorini, go whale watching and exploring majestic glacier fjords together in Alaska or spend a relaxing day on the beach at NCL's private island, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Wherever they choose to travel, guests can look forward to waking up to a new destination each day, surrounded by crystal clear waters and enjoying waterfront dates sampling gorgeous local cuisines.

The Perfect Date Night

Want to go with the flow by spending an impromptu day with your partner without following a schedule? On NCL's fleet of innovative ships, you have several 'date night' options where you can do it all, or nothing at all. Some of the onboard activities include Broadway-style shows, restaurants, bars, and adults-only spaces like the Vibe Beach Club, which goes from relaxing pool by day to open-air nightclub in the evening.

What's more, NCL's Freestyle Cruising concept means no set dining times, tables or dress codes - just the freedom for couples to explore restaurants that celebrate a melting pot of cultures. The couple can choose Le Bistro for French cuisine or Cagney's for some classic steak on date night. And pair the dinner with sommelier-selected wine and spectacular entertainment, from a marvelous magician and comedy show to acrobats and a full-scale production rock concert. At the end of the night, the pair can share a dance and a night-cap at Bliss Ultra Lounge.

Spacious Staterooms

To kickstart a romantic holiday, a suite in The Haven by Norwegian is the perfect option for the stay, here the couple can choose to enjoy breakfast in bed while soaking up the endless ocean vistas from the privacy of their stateroom. For the ultimate in luxury, a suite in The Haven includes an expansive balcony, 24-hour concierge plus a dedicated swimming pool, lounge, restaurant and bar. With a variety of accommodation options to choose from, guests are spoilt for choice. Top tip: Start the day by unwinding on your private balcony under the warmth of the sun with a hot cup of coffee or morning mimosa before venturing out for another fun-filled day of exploration with your loved one.

Romantic Packages

If you need help in making your cruise vacation even more special with a special gesture- Norwegian Cruise Line offers a variety of romance packages for couples-from a dozen red roses, chocolate-covered strawberries, and sparkling wine presented to you in your stateroom to Swedish couple massages, a romantic dinner for two. Throughout, NCL's personalized and intuitive service will ensure your grand gestures make a lasting impression!

