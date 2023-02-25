France reaffirms strong condemnation of illegal, brutal attack of Russia against Ukraine: French finance minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 24 (ANI): France has reaffirmed its strong condemnation of the illegal and brutal attack of Russia against Ukraine, Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital and Industrial Sovereignty, said on Friday.

Speaking at the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, the French minister said, "We will oppose any step back from the leaders in Bali (G20) on this question of war on Ukraine. We fully trust India through its strong communique and we are quite happy to see India in the driving seat today."

The minister said that France shares the view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This must not be an era of war. Beyond human destructions, what is at stake at war in Ukraine are our key principles of sovereignty and international order," he added.



The minister also said what was at stake is the strength of growth and prosperity for the long term.

"One thing must be sure there can't be sustainable and strong economic development in the time of war. In that sense, the war in Ukraine is not a regional conflict but affects globally. It is not only affecting Ukraine and European countries but all countries of the world," he said.

During the G20 meeting, the minister said, "European countries affirmed our unity and total determination to adopt new sanctions against Russia. Our sanctions are strong and efficient. They are hitting and reducing all revenues of Russia. They are freezing USD 58 billion of Russian assets."

While talking about World Bank, the French minister said, "We have a very good candidate for the World Bank. I have been discussing it with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. I look forward to meeting the candidate to give a final response to his candidacy. He is a good candidate." (ANI)

