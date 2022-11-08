France's Egis Group "bullish" on further expanding market in India

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): France-headquartered consulting, construction and mobility solutions provider Egis Group has said India has always been a strategic market for it, and it is "bullish" on further expanding and entrenching its leadership position in the country.

Egis Group participated in the recently held Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo 2022 in Kochi, Kerala.

During the three-day event, Christian Laugier, Group Business Development Director, Egis made a keynote speech and discussed - 'Egis: Global overview and Presence in India' at the French Country Seminar organised by Business France India - which is the French Trade and Investment Commission of France in India, an official statement by Business France said on Tuesday.

"In the last 27 years, Egis in India has delivered over 500 successful projects that have not just been innovative and complex but also award-winning. We credit the excellent pairing of the world-class expertise with local knowledge and best practices that enabled success in this country. India has always been a strategic market for us, and we are bullish to further expand and entrench our leadership position in the country," Laugier said in his keynote speech.



Since 1995, Egis Group has worked closely with government and private operators to support India's continued development. It has offices in Lucknow and Mumbai with project offices in every corner of India with a total of 3,000 employees.

The value-added offering from Egis includes integrated services across all major engineering disciplines such as operations, maintenance of various projects, delivering major infrastructure from seaports to airports, metro and rail, urban services, water, energy, and tourism.

Some of the significant projects where Egis was engaged are the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, the Coastal Road of Mumbai, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Dam Rehabilitation & Improvement Project (DRIP), Line 3 of the Mumbai metro, and Project Management for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the statement said.

According to Vasudha G. Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer of Egis: "Congestion and emission are the twin challenges that Egis is addressing with its integrated approach for planning, design and engineering of Smart and Sustainable mobility."

"Egis has developed a solution specifically for the development of Low Emission/Clean Air Zones that aims at redefining the approach to urban mobility with significant benefits to both the traffic situation in cities as well as the health of residents," Sharma said during a roundtable discussion themed around 'Smart Mobility: Tackling the twin challenges of Congestion & Emission'. (ANI)

