Frankfinn Entertainment launches Shabad Kirtan Gurbani - Guru Ki Bani

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Frankfinn Entertainment announces the launch of its new YouTube Channel "Shabad Kirtan Gurbani - Guru Ki Bani". In Sikhism, Kirtan has great relevance. It's the way of remembering and praising the God.

As is quoted in sacred Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji "Kaljug meh Kirtan Pradhana" means "In Kalyuga, Kirtan, singing rhymes of the Lords Praises, is Supreme."

Shabad Kirtan Gurbani - Guru ki Bani Channel has been launched to illuminate everyone's lives. It brings masses a wide range of Spiritual, Meditation & Devotional music, Punjabi devotionals, Shabad, Kirtan, Paath & Waheguru Simran recited by renowned Hazuri Ragis, Sri Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar & others. The Label will also bring forth and nurture new talent in young Ragis.

After gracefully serving the society for more than one and a half decades through Shabad Gurbani audio albums and videos, Frankfinn Entertainment continues the selfless service of connecting masses with the Akal Purakh, Almighty, Waheguru.

The Press statement from Frankfinn Entertainment said that "Gurbani is the Light that Illuminates entire World" and our subscriber support is our strength and we would love to present New Shabad Gurbani, Waheguru Simran and Paath recitation Albums of renowned and Hazuri Ragis, Sri Darbar Sahib Amritsar as was being done since last 15 years.

Subscribe the channel along with pressing the Bell icon for daily notifications.

www.youtube.com/c/ShabadKirtanGurbaniGuruKiBani.

Like on Facebook www.facebook.com/frankfinndevotionalalbums.

To watch one of the most viewed videos of channel "Kaise Man Tarhega Re" by Bhai Satnam Singh Ji Koharka, Hazuri Ragi, Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=_H4QLlydHCg.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)