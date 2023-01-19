Frankfinn Receives the Award for 'Best Air Hostess Training Institute' for 11th Year in a Row at 14th ASSOCHAM International Conference

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, the World's No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute again made history today. At the 14th International Conference cum Awards on Civil Aviation- 2023 organised by ASSOCHAM on Wednesday 18th January 2023 at Hotel Leela Palace, New-Delhi, Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training received the prestigious Award for the 'Best Air Hostess Training Institute - 2022'. The award was handed over by the Honourable Union Minister, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia along with P K Thakur, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India and K Narayan Rao, Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on Civil Aviation and Deputy MD, GMR Group to Shri K.S. Kohli, Founder & Non-Executive Chairman, Frankfinn Group.

Some of the other winners were GMR for the Best MRO Services, Airbus for the Best Aircraft manufacturer, Pawan Hans for the Best Helicopter flights, SpiceJet for the Best Cargo Carrier, Adani for the Best Airport Technology and more. Also gracing the occasion were Kamal Hingorani, Co-chairman Assocham's National Council on Civil Aviation, Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and other important dignitaries from industry & media.

The Award is instituted to acknowledge and honour the selected organisations who have worked incessantly and have taken leadership in their services and quality achievements. This award is in recognition of the best quality training being provided by the Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training from last three decades through its Institutes spread Pan India including the smaller cities.



Quality Training & Excellent Placements Track Record has always been the hallmark for Frankfinn. Earlier the award of 'Best Air Hostess Training Institute' has been awarded to Frankfinn for ten years in a row (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and in 2021), which is the testimony of Frankfinn's Quality Training delivery and Highest Placements Track record.

Frankfinn has also been awarded the Gold Award for 'Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development' in 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019, received the 'Best Aviation Training Institute' award in 2021 and received the 'Best Institute in Placement' award in 2022. Frankfinn is an approved Training Partner of NSDC & THSC. Frankfinn has also received the award for the 'Best Training Partner for 3 years in a row "2017- 2018', "2018-19" & 2021-22 from the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC).

Pioneers in Air Hostess training, Frankfinn provides Skill training to aspirants for jobs of Air Hostesses, Flight Stewards and Ground Hostesses, Air Ticketing Executives and Guest Relation Executives, Front Office Executives in Hotels, Travel Industry and Customer Service Industries, empowering them with world-class opportunities across India and the world.

Frankfinn has tied up with Air India for detailed Cabin Service Familiarisation for its students. At the end of this training, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India. Frankfinn students have touched the pinnacle of success and have an excellent track record of its placements across Domestic Airlines, International Airlines, Hospitality, Travel and Customer Service Industry.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

