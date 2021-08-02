Freakout Entertainment honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI/PNN): Noted movie promotion company Freakout Entertainment has added another feather to its cap.

The firm has been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award 2021 as a mark of recognition for its contribution to the Indian film and television industry over the last nearly decade-and-a-half.

Freakout Entertainment was founded by Subodh Singh in 2008 to manage the personal Public Relations (PR) of a handful of Bollywood celebrities, including the music duo of Sajid-Wajid, actor Boman Irani, singer Richa Sharma, and actor Sahil Khan, among others.

The firm subsequently expanded its bouquet of services and forayed into the area of film city tour promotions and artist management in 2012. Since then, Freakout Entertainment is credited with having successfully managed more than 200 film city tour promotions in India and overseas, including the UK, US, and Dubai.



Freakout Entertainment has promoted many super hit films, including Kabir Singh, Golmaal, Tanhaji, Simba, Super 30, Pink, Padman, Singh is King, Brothers, Heropanti, Panipat, and Hindi Medium, to name a few. The film 83, based on India's 1983 cricket world cup victory, which features Ranveer Singh in the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, is Freakout Entertainment's latest film project.

Today, Freakout Entertainment has emerged as one of India's leading entertainment, artist, and celebrity management agency. It also has a global reach with offices in Dubai and London and plans to establish a presence in other markets with a significant Indian diaspora. The firm is also closely involved with the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards and other global events aimed at promoting the Indian film industry.

"We have received many accolades over the years, but being selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award is special. We are thankful to the Indian film and TV industry for their constant support and encouragement," said Subodh Singh about the honour.

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurana, and Arjun Rampal are among the big stars Freakout Entertainment has been associated with in the past.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

