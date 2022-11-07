Free Chats and video calls on the FriendlyMony-Relationships App of Six87 Communications

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7 (ANI/SRV): The popular dating app from India, FriendlyMony, which connects a wide range of people globally, has recently launched a new feature of 7-months-long unlimited free chats and video calls for fresh users.

In search of the perfect date online, new users can enjoy this exciting new feature in FriendlyMony for 6 months, along with an additional month of the benefit for a single successful conversion of their referral to a friend. The dating app is powered by the leading Bangalore-based IT company, Six87 Communications.

In the online dating scenario, FriendlyMony has a staggering average of about 7000 matches per day with one of the best male-to-female ratios in the online dating space- 65:35. Further, the international pool of customers helps users seek partnerships across the world free of cost, adding to the appeal of the dating app.

FriendlyMony uses an AI-based Algorithm to find Matches based on the preferences set while creating an account, leading to forging long-term relationships and friends, which can potentially materialize into marriage and beyond: the app is to explore companionship in all its shades and necessities.

The app, with the commitment to helping the user find companionship, has a pay-as-you-use revenue model, making online dating budget-friendly as opposed to the prevalent subscription-based dating apps. Along with being-budget friendly FriendlyMony's pay-as-you-use model also reflects a transparent business model where the credit card details are not stored, making it possible for the users to spend money when they need to and to be aware of where their money is spent.

Thrilled by the prospect of joining more people with the latest feature, Ashok Prasad, the Founder and CEO of Six87 Communications said, "God has created everything in pairs and humans are no different. We are social animals and need companions in life with whom we can spend time and share our daily troubles as well as our deepest feelings. Even in a crowd we sometimes feel lonely, so we seek a partner to fill the gap in our hearts, and then some people stay away from home either for work, study, or business; these people like any other individuals need to kill their boredom and need companions as well. Moreover, the concept of online dating has made it easy for people to cross paths and find 'the one' in a space they otherwise would not. In a vast online world, FriendlyMony helps people connect with like-minded individuals from different age groups, starting from the 18-year-old to the middle-aged and older folks in search of love, with unlimited Chat and Video calls for free."

In the market crowded with Dating Apps which charge money even for viewing profiles and finding Matches, in FriendlyMony, users not only have the rare feature of unlimited free chats and video calls for as long as 7 months but also can boost their profiles even if they are free members and increase their chances of finding a match by up to 6X. To enhance further the chances of finding a better match on FriendlyMony, the premium options are available which are not only easy to avail of at any time one wants but are, needless to say, easy on the pocket.

Testifying to the quality crowd in the FriendlyMony, and the overall good user experience, the easy-to-use app has among the best user engagement in the industry, with 38 minutes being the average time spent per person every 30 days. Adding to the superlative online dating experience, the app by Six87 Communications has end-to-end encrypted chats and video calls, ensuring the user a safe online experience along with a dedicated Support Team, which has a turnaround time of 24 hours.

Further, unlike other Dating Apps which use bots to mislead genuine users, the FriendlyMony App has real-time users. As a bot-free platform, FriendlyMony has, over the years, gained overwhelming trust among women, primarily owing to the feature that does not allow anyone to ping them without their consent.

FriendlyMony has a dedicated content monitoring team that moderates the platform 24/7, upholding a secure environment by filtering out the creeps. For men as well, the bot-free and well-monitored platform of the dating app provides a sense of security, helping them avoid instances of catfishing and other usual unpleasant issues related to the world of online dating.

Behind the infrastructure of this thriving free dating app is the genius of the founder, Ashok Prasad, who has an extensive IT experience of 18 years and a powerful team of experienced IT professionals and alumni of prestigious institutions in India, such as CET, NITS, etc. The expert matchmaking algorithm is maintained, developed, and improved upon constantly by these industry leaders who are essentially playing online matchmakers and have dedicated themselves to FrienlyMony's brand philosophy: "making online dating safe, making online dating meaningful."

For more information, please visit: https://www.friendlymony.com/

To download the app, please click: https://bit.ly/3WCHKyb

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)