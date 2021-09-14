FreightFox is the only Indian startup chosen in 100+ Accelerator Global program

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 100+ Accelerator program launched in 2018, is an accelerator program for start-ups working on most pressing global sustainability issues.

FreightFox, a manufacturing logistics technology start-up, has qualified for the global 2021 cohort of 100+ Accelerator curated by Anheuser-Busch InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive.

"At FreightFox, we are super excited to partner with Anheuser-Busch InBev and aim to deliver logistics by leveraging technology and data to deliver sustainability with economics. We thank the organisations and the team that diligently screened over 1300 start ups for choosing us as their preferred partner for 2021 Cohort. Recognition as this solidifies our position in the manufacturing logistics space and is an acknowledgement of our capability and testament to our understanding of the domain," said Nitish Rai, CEO, FreightFox.



Founded in Oct 2020 by graduates of Army Institute of Technology, Nitish Rai, Sandeep Mukhopadhyay and Manjari Sharma, FreightFox is the exclusive partner to some of the biggest manufacturing enterprises in India accelerating digitalisation in logistics.

Indian Logistics is largely run on diesel as a fuel. Given the significantly fragmented and competitive freight market, transport partners do not find merit in investing in greener trucks and manufacturing industries find it difficult to 'find' a greener fleet to reduce their Scope 3 emissions.

This is where FreightFox comes into the mix to introduce green miles and build an underlying eco-system to service the network with a greener fleet (a combination of CNG, CBG, EV, etc.).

