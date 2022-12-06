Fremaux Delorme, French home linens for la Creme de la creme, now in India

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): French international Luxury Group Fremaux Delorme, with the support of Business France, opens its Shop-in shop at the ELLE DECOR - HOME COLLECTION showroom in the DLF South Point Mall of Gurgaon, the first of its kind in India on the 16th of December, 2022.

The French luxury textiles group offers the largest collection of home linens in the world, with a vast brand portfolio for bed and bath linens, as well as home wear and decorative home accessories.The first shop in the South Point Mall will carry the following Fremaux Delorme brands: Yves Delorme, Ralph Lauren, Boss Home, Kenzo, and Lacoste. With this new launch and over 1200 point of sales worldwide across 71 countries, Fremaux Delorme aims to transmit the passion for beautiful linens, cultivated since 1845.

Fremaux Delorme - A family heritage

Family-owned and founded in France in 1845 by a woman, Ernestine Fremaux, today, the company is directed by the 6th generation of Fremaux, expanding across the globe. Their flagship brand, Yves Delorme, is invested as a member of the Comite Colbert, uniting the most prestigious French and European luxury Houses and cultural institutions.

The House of Yves Delorme is also recognized by the French government as an << Enterprise of Living Patrimony >>, indicator of the highest quality of its manufacturing that originates from an authentic, rare, and mastered savoir-faire, cultivated over 175 years. Yves Delorme works the most skilled artisans in each area: engraving, embroidery and weaving.

Fremaux Delorme has also obtained the famous 3-star verification with the Blue Standard by Oceanic Global for its efforts to protect the blue planet.

The perfect fit

Fremaux Delorme is launching in India with Mont Blanc Ventures PVT ltd, a company based in UAE, helmed by President Rohit Malhotra, with offices in Bangalore and Gurgaon.

The brand has entered a Master franchise contract and offers a turnkey "drop in" concept to create a "uniform look" across Its retail network. The furnishings have been carefully designed for bed and bath linen merchandising requirements. Following the launch of the first ELLE DECOR in Delhi, the companies aim to replicate the model in other metropolitan cities in next 5 years.



"We believe that at its origin, the act of weaving textiles is a gesture of negotiating andconnecting to Nature. Moreover, the protection and transmission of our savoir-faire in terms of textile manufacturing is a key element to our mission and passion, and we feel that we have very much to learn from the Indian culture in this domain and we are very honoured for the opportunity to be present in India," said Adrien de Raphelis, Head of Export, Fremaux Delorme.

The French brand recognizes the wealth of India's cultural heritage, with regards to textiles, and what an important role textile have played in the development of humanity. The Group has always perceived great potential and mutual cultural interests in the Indian market hence when the partnership presented itself to launch in this location with the French House of ELLE DECOR, it seems like the perfect fit.

Over the years, India has been a major source of inspiration for the Creative Director of the Yves Delorme brand, for instance the flora & fauna of course, but also the reference to historical techniques such as khadi or ikat, or sumptuous embroideries and brocades, as well as the use of specific colours and patterns.

To conclude, the French brand is expecting a successful implementation in the country and looks forward to further developments in other Indian metropolis regions.

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. Responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France.

It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners.

Since January 2019, as part of the reform of the state support system for exports, Business France has given private partners responsibility for supporting French SMEs and mid-size companies in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines and Singapore.

For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr

