French Major Spherea to take part in DefExpo 2022 in partnership with Crown Group Defence

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI/PNN): Spherea, a leading French electronic system manufacturing and testing group is participating at the 12th biennial edition of DefExpo India 2022 in partnership with Crown Group Defence, India's Defence MRO major supporting the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.

Keeping with the theme of DefExpo 2022 'Path to Pride' powering 'Make in India, Make for the World' resolve of the Govt. and the nation at large both Crown Group Defence & Spherea of France will make big partnership announcement at the DefExpo to meet the Indian Air force and Indian Navy's existing & upcoming needs.

India and France have a long history of defence co-operation and with French envoy recently announcing the interest of France to be India's 'best partner' in boosting its defence manufacturing, the Spherea and Crown Group partnership will add another milestone to this glorious relationship.

Florence Pabon, Vice President Sales, Spherea Group said "Our participation at DefExpo 2022 as partners of Crown Group Defence gives us the opportunity to showcase our portfolio of testing solutions for electronic systems across diverse sectors of Aeronaval and Defence, Railways and Energy."



"We look forward to join hands with Crown Group Defence with an aim to demonstrate the commitment of both Spherea & Crown Group Defence towards the Government of India's vision of achieving self-reliance, particularly in defence technologies," said Christian Dabasse, President and CEO, Spherea Group, France.

Spherea Test & Services is engaged in the business of design, manufacturing and support of Automatic Test Equipment (ATE), test programs, test systems and associated services intended for the Development, Integration, Production and Maintenance of Electronic Systems.

"We are delighted to have the leading French testing solutions company, Spherea, join us at DefExpo 2022. We look forward to building the partnership with Spherea, and utilize our respective technical expertise and capabilities, towards enhancing operational availability of aircraft fleets and contribute to the security of the nation" said Rear Adm Devender Sudan (Retd), Head of Aerospace division, Crown Group Defence.

"Crown Group's focus is on expanding in-country capability towards Defence Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircrafts and its aggregates along with manufacturing, through partnership with international OEMs and in-house development." Rear Adm Devender Sudan further added.

