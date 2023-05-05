Fresh Fruits & Food Processing Company - Growington Ventures India Limited going for Business expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai based BSE SME listed company Growington Ventures India Limited promoted by CA Vikram Bajaj is engaged in the business of supply chain from import of Fresh Fruits and distribution to corporate in hospitality and E commerce company. The Company is professional managed with the vision to serves the fresh fruits in pan India market by sourcing of fruits from farms with tie up in Turkey, Vietnam, South Africa, Greece, Chile etc.

Company has wide portfolio of fruits like Apple, Orange, Mandarin, Pear, Kiwi, Dragon Fruit, Avocado, Red Globe Grapes, Plum, Nectarines, Peaches, Cherries, Blueberries, Grape Fruit, Mangosteen, Ram Bhutan, Longan, Dates, Tamarind, Dates and so on. Considering the health awareness and life style of Indian public, demand for variety of imported fruits has increased such as avocado, blueberry & dragon fruits. Company has created a highly Competent, Strong Procurement & Distribution Support team within and outside the India.

Our strong USP is to source the fresh fruits from farm with quality check with international standard packaging and quick logistic facility to deliver finest of quality fruits to valued customers. We have developed the goodwill and brand for quality fruits. The Company has established a brand named as "GROWFAMIO".





Considering the growth in business, management has plans for business expansion by having leased cold storage facility and setting up of Fruits & Spice processing unit near in MIDC, Navi Mumbai. It has plans for FASSAI approved Spice processing unit with automatic grinding, separation and packing facility. Products will be Turmeric, Coriander, Cumin, Chili powder and other variety of Spices powder. Capital investment along with additional working capital will be approx Rs. 1000 Lacs. It has plans to have own E-Commerce portal for B 2 B and B 2 C along with own distribution network with cold chain to cater on national level. It has plans to become supply chain partner to cater company like Reliance, Big Basket, Godrej Fresh, More, Amazon and others for fruits, spices powder under own brand name.

Company has tied up with Vietnam & Turkey based company to source fresh fruits on long term basis. It is also planning to do a long term business in Joint Venture with Company of Vietnam. It has developed the regular customers in India to provide regular supply in Wholesale Market, Retail Stores, Hotels, Chain of Restaurant and online distributors of fresh fruits.

Company has performed post covid and declared bonus shares (24:100) in March 2023. Our company is listed on BSE SME and Equity price has improved from Rs. 14 per shares in May 2022 to Rs. 106 per shares currently. This has given good returns to Investors with long term vision.

