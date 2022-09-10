Freshness and romance of rains in Nisha Guragain-Asim Riaz's music video "Pehli Baarish Mein" from Aatma Music

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI/PNN): Its magical lyrics and incredible cinematography of the hills and the greens that sway on the season's first rains are shown in PEHLI BAARISH MEIN, the music video featuring young lovebirds played by Nisha Guragain and Asim Riaz. The essence of the first rains of the onset of monsoon has always portrayed love and romance.

"All the credit goes to the composition by Kashi Kashyap, penned by Bhanu Pandit and Mukesh Mishra, and the Music is credited to Bhanu Pandit. The substance of romance and its soul depicts true love, purity and romance in the lead pair," stated Ayyub Qureshi of Aatma Music.



Keeping up with its mission of promoting new talent, Aatma Music is a part of Qureshi Productions Pvt. Ltd, Mumbai's the fastest-growing music label. Its latest romantic music video, 'Pehli Baarish Mein,' paints the magic of first rains and the magic of love and romance that comes with it. The teaser features the blossoming romance between Asim Riaz and Nisha Guragain in the backdrop of the scenic hill station and the greens.

Shot amongst the hills and mountains, the girl yearns for her beloved, calling upon her love for a romantic rendezvous, and so does the boy, keen for just a look at his cherished special one!



Pehli Baarish Mein is a presentation of Aatma Music, and is produced by Vaseem Qureshi and Gitesh Chandrakar, beautifully rendered by Sumit Bhalla and Anita Bhatt on the lyrics by Bhanu Pandit and Mukesh Mishra, with Music by Bhanu Pandit and composed by Kashi Kashyap and directed by Nadeem Akhtar.

The music video's co-producers are Ayyub Qureshi, Akhtar Khan, Sachin Beldar, Vikas Tiwari, Dr Anil Upadhyaya, Ravi Priyanshu, Azaan Qureshi, Muhafiz Qureshi.

Dr Karan Ramani, the CEO of AATMA MUSIC, states, "We have seen romance in the rains previously in several Bollywood movies. But the treatment applied in PEHLI BAARISH MEIN is totally fresh, realistic and the lovebirds actually appear true to life that can be identified by the youth of today."

Video Link: https://youtu.be/RfXLTYQSU0s

