Freshworks Chennai Marathon' powered by Chennai Runners to be bigger this year

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai Runners is pleased to announce that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), the global software as a service company from Chennai, is now the official title sponsor of the 'Chennai Marathon' for the next five years.

The Chennai Marathon will now be called the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023, powered by Chennai Runners and is set to take place on Sunday January 8th, 2023.

The Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023 powered by Chennai Runners seeks to increase awareness of Diabetes. It is the primary charity cause of the marathon for 2023. Celebrating 100 years of insulin and type 1 diabetic runners, the marathon intends to raise funds for children with insulin needs. Sridhar Rajmohan, Chennai Runner's type 1 diabetes ambassador, strives to inspire many more people with diabetes to take up physical activity.

Over the years, the Chennai Marathon powered by Chennai Runners has grown to be the largest running event in Tamil Nadu and the second largest in India. The marathon has increased in scale, importance and popularity and now regularly attracts participation from international athletes. For the past many years, marathon runners from across the world have been regularly participating and competing with the best of Indian runners for the top prize. Chennai Runners, driven by their credo, "For the runners and by the runners", is putting in a lot of efforts to ensure sizable participation from the ever-supportive running community to make this edition a success.

Freshworks started in a small warehouse in Chennai in 2010 and has grown with 5,000 employees around the world. Sponsoring the Chennai Marathon is a way to give back to the community where the company started and exemplifies Freshworks' commitment to health and wellness for its global employees.

A prize money event, The Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023 powered by Chennai Runners, will comprise of four events for men and women including a Full Marathon (42.195 Km) - the flagship race of the event, the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km) - introduced for the first time in 2019, the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run.

"At Freshworks, we've always believed that building a company is like running a marathon, it takes grit and resilience and the community spirit where everybody is a winner. We have a lot in common with the iconic Chennai Marathon which also started a little over a decade ago. With a shared passion for all things Chennai, its people, art, culture, and vibe, we are thrilled to be associated with the largest marathon in South India," said Suman Gopalan, Chief HR Officer of Freshworks.

V P Senthil Kumar, Race Director, Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023 powered by Chennai Runners said, "This marathon is now in its eleventh edition and continues to raise the benchmark for running events in the country. This Marathon now ranks among the most popular sporting events in India. With every marathon, we have been introducing new features both from a fitness and safety perspective. The facilities we provide are comparable with global standards. With the support of the Greater Chennai Police, Chennai Corporation, and other support partners, we are expecting to deliver a power packed event this year too. Our primary goal, that of giving the best experience of running an international caliber marathon to the participants is what drives us."



Dr K. Jayanth Murali, IPS, Director General of Police, IWCID, Chennai and Author, said, "I have been running in the Chennai Marathon for the last 10 years. What attracts me to this marathon is the focus of the Chennai Runners in ensuring that the event takes care of every aspect from a Runners perspective. The facilities and safety features followed during the event are unmatched and this is a marathon I always look forward to."

To learn more about the event and how you can get involved, please visit the website: thechennaimarathon.com.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales, and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 58,000 customers.

For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

(c) 2022 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement, or sponsorship by any third party of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

The Chennai Runners group is a not-for-profit society founded in 2006, with the goal of bringing healthy running to the masses. The club has grown steadily over the years - currently with 18 chapters spread across the length and breadth of the city.

Chennai Runners organize training runs and other fitness routines on a regular schedule, and spearhead various initiatives particularly aimed at beginners. Since inception, the club has focused attention on bringing international quality running events to the city, provided the impetus for the formation of several other running clubs, and been instrumental in making Chennai the marathon capital of India.

For more information, please visit www.chennairunners.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

