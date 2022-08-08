Frimline launches India's 1st oral care range for pregnant women

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Frimline Private Limited is a health and consumer goods organization created with a purpose of instilling innovation in the field of Nutraceuticals and FMCG through its high quality products.

Frimline's FMCG products are available across leading online platforms including their direct-to-customer (D2C) platform - Buy91.com.

To inspire healthy oral hygiene habits by creating awareness and access to oral care products, Frimline has expanded its oral care range with the launch of Dente91 Mom - Oral Care Range specially created for pregnant women.



Pregnancy is a beautiful journey in a woman's life and with pregnancy come many physiological changes in the body. Nausea and vomiting during pregnancy increase acid content in the mouth and decreases the pH value thereby causing oral issues.

Pregnant women as well as the fetus is exposed to health risks due to poor oral hygiene. Bad oral health during pregnancy can cause premature delivery, low birth weight baby, preeclampsia and gum diseases. Hence it becomes all the more important to be proactive during pregnancy and give special attention to oral health.

In line with this, Frimline has launched India's first Toothpaste and Mouthwash that has been specially formulated to protect as well as augment oral health of pregnant women. Dente91 Mom Toothpaste for moms-to-be offers the power benefits of two unique ingredients: Lactoferrin and Nano Hydroxyapatite. It helps reduce hypersensitivity and plaque and repairs cavities. The toothpaste contains Folic acid (Vitamin B9), Vitamin B6, Vitamin E and Vitamin D3 which helps support women's oral health during pregnancy. The toothpaste is free from SLS, Fluoride, Paraben, Gluten, Peroxide and Triclosan making it safe for pregnant women and the fetus.



Dente91 Mom Mouthwash for moms-to-be contains Lactoferrin and is multi-functional with antibacterial, and antifungal properties. It helps to fight gingivitis and periodontitis, a condition that leads to inflammation of the gums. It is effective against dental caries and tooth decay while also promoting fresh breath. Created with wholesome ingredients, Dente91 Mom Mouthwash is free from Alcohol, Paraben and Fluoride making it ideal for long term usage.

To quote Frimline's Founder & CEO Yash Singh, "Dente91 Mom Oral Care Range was created considering an ideal oral hygiene routine is essential during pregnancy to support the oral and overall health of both the mother and the fetus. Our range of Dente91 Mom Oral Care Products are specially formulated with powerful ingredients including Nano Hydroxyapatite, Lactoferrin, Folic Acid and other essential vitamins to support oral health of pregnant women. With '91' representing India, Dente91 Mom aspires to bring in a behaviORAL evolution in the country."

The Toothpaste and Mouthwash for moms-to-be comes in a refreshing Ginger and Cinnamon flavour. The entire Dente91 Mom Oral Care Range is pregnancy safe and safe for the fetus.

Dente91 Mom Oral Care Range is available nationwide from August 7th on the company's D2C platform - Buy91.com and also on Amazon and Flipkart. For more information, visit buy91.com.

Related links:

Dente91 Mom Toothpaste

Dente91 Mom Mouthwash

Frimline Private Limited is a health and consumer goods organization created with a purpose to instil innovation in the field of Nutraceuticals and FMCG through high quality products. This new-gen organization also works towards managing chronic diseases as a forward integration of one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India, La Renon Healthcare Private Limited.

Currently, Frimline has two FMCG and sixteen Nutraceutical brands functioning under it.

Brand DENTE91® aspires to bring in a behaviORAL evolution by creating awareness and access to oral care products that make taking care of oral health a safe and delightful experience.

Brand WHEY91™ focuses on providing daily protein requirements along with energy and immunity boost while keeping taste at the forefront through its protein bars. Frimline also has 148 patents across the globe for revolutionary inventive products that benefit human kind.

For more information and purchase of products, visit: https://buy91.com/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)