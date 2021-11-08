FritsJurgens Pivot Door Systems by Hafele: Improving upon perfection

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): A pivot door is a rotating part of a wall that can influence space, functionality and perception.

Hafele's FritsJurgens Pivot Door Systems allow minimal gaps around the door and make it possible to design pivot doors without limitations.

The high load-bearing capacity of these systems gives freedom to create pivot doors that exceed the function of a normal door and become true design statements.

All FritsJurgens Pivot Door Systems by Hafele are fully integrated into the top and bottom of the door. No structural elements are therefore required in the floor and ceiling. All you see is your perfect pivot door, a virtually invisible system. This cost-effective and time-saving construction makes it possible to fit pivot doors anytime, anywhere, including in existing buildings.

The three unique systems - FritsJurgens System One, System 3 and System M, offer diverse functionality and even after being tested for over 1 million cycles (similar to 136 years of daily use) they still behave flawlessly ensuring maintenance-free operation of panels up to 500 kg.

These systems are truly designed for the ages: invisible, stylish and maintenance-free.

Design Flexibility

Over the period of the last two years, we have all learnt to adapt and have experienced flexibility in a completely new way. This has given us a new perspective on living and working. From working at home to reorganizing office buildings and public spaces: let's discover how to make the places where people live and work more flexible with FritsJurgens Pivot Door Systems by Hafele.

The At-Home-Workplace

Close off the room in a beautiful way while working and open it up to enjoy the whole house space with FritsJurgens. Even before remote working became a norm, architects created designs with this pivot system to optimize living and working. For example, Ernst Hoek designed a double bookcase with FritsJurgens' System M, which made it possible to separate the living room from the workspace without compromising functionality.

These steel cabinets look like a solid wall when closed. The functionality of the cabinet has entirely transcended the idea of a passage. It is an aesthetic and functional solution; the solution's ingenuity surprises everyone who visits.

Flexible Living

Flexible space at home is not only practical when working. Designing and creating a flexible home increases the joy of living for all individual residents. For example, Standard Studio designed a pivoting wall with FritsJurgens' System 3, with a TV on one side and a bookcase on the other. Behind the wall is a play area for the children that can also be used as a guest room when people are visiting. You can play and watch TV to your heart's content, while on the other side, in the kitchen, you can work or dine in peace.

Clever Design in Studio Apartment



Not only large homes with open spaces lend themselves to flexible room dividers. Smaller homes and studios in particular benefit enormously from a convenient layout of the available square meters. When living, working, and sleeping takes place in practically the same room, it is great to be able to change your space easily.

For e.g. A flexible studio designed by SL Project Architectural Bureau where the bedroom can be separated from the living area thanks to five pivot doors containing FritsJurgens' System M pivot system. These pivot doors can all be opened and closed individually, thanks to the hold positions at 0, 90, and -90 degrees. The atmosphere and functionality of the space are thus entirely in the occupant's hands and can be adjusted with just a touch

From Open-Plan Office to Individual Workplaces

The importance of a pleasant workplace has gained abundant importance in the past year. Many office buildings need a renovation to offer as many employees as possible a comfortable and safe workplace.

Besides, it is also convenient to make spaces as flexible as possible. Flexible room dividers transform a meeting room into an open-plan office or even individual workplace.

In order to create workplaces that also provide peace and concentration, it is essential to be able to close off areas properly. For e.g. In the NNZ office building, you will find large open spaces that are easy to close for noise-reduction, privacy or tranquillity, thanks to glass steel pivot doors with FritsJurgens' System M pivot hinges.

Flexible Handling of Public Space

Public spaces are pre-eminently used multi-functionally. The flexible division of spaces can be done here through a row of pivoting walls, especially if it concerns ample space. For example, in this tennis centre, a row of soundproof pivot doors with FritsJurgens' System 3 has been used to divide the reception area of the sports club to hold conferences. This way tennis players can use the canteen while a meeting is taking place in the adjacent room.

Short and Long-Term Solutions

FritsJurgens' pivot systems are suitable for flexible room dividers in both the short and long term. Each system is quick and easy to install without structural modifications to the floor and ceiling. This makes the systems suitable for all existing situations, both in homes and office buildings and in public spaces. It is also suitable for use in the long term. Each system is made from the highest quality materials and last more than a million movements - the equivalent of 136 years of daily use.

Flexible Systems for Different Designs

FritsJurgens offers different pivot systems for designs, the choice of which depends on the placement of the pivot point, the space divider's weight, and the functionalities that the space divider should have.

System 3 is ideally suited for 360-degree rotating walls. This system has multiple hold positions and closes automatically, providing control over the door movement and the impact on the space. While System M is an ideal choice for side installation, for example, for a double revolving bookcase. This system provides complete control over every door movement, and this movement can also be set according to preference.

For more information, please visit www.fritsjurgens.com/inspiration/blog/spaces-as-flexible-as-we-are.

