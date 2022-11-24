From 1 Lakh to 1 Million Dollars - Tech Marketing Company and its Success Story Of SME-Focused Performance Marketers

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/SRV): Onedot Media is a bridge between online and business, making digital marketing more reachable and feasible. As a company with more than 6+ years of experience in the industry, its sharp focus on SMEs helps to concentrate more on connecting marketing and technology. Started with Rs 1 lakh & 3 people in 2016, the bootstrapped venture is now at 50+ people and is expected to hit $1M by 2023.

The evolution of digital, among everything, is getting its space with a hint of popularity. Digital marketing is one of them; taking the brand/business to the market has become uncomplicated. Social Media Marketing, Paid Ads, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Ads and many other terms and services are popular in digital marketing.

Digital marketing involves related principles to traditional marketing, and often, it helps to consider a new evolving method for companies to approach consumers and understand their concepts.

Also, earlier, marketing campaigns focused entirely on outbound approaches with high marketing spending to concentrate on achieving results. But the story has changed; the marketing sector came with outbound and inbound marketing elements and technologies. By scaling these methods, the mandatory of evolving the industry has been done.

A story of different domain individuals and best friends who met up casually and turned their vision into reality, Ganesh Kumar (CEO & Founder), Pravin.S (COO & Co-founder) - Onedot Media.

It all started in 2015 when they met; the discussion was just on the technology marketing domain since they are quite experienced in that. But who knows if a small catch-up of college mates will turn into a business?

It is surprising and exciting to think about coming from a non-business background with intentions to start something like this ever. Both the non-business background classmates during engineering (UG) days could not imagine that this bond would turn into a company with values and culture. Each of them pursued a career in different domains after their college days. Where Ganesh was in Internet Sales, and Pravin was in Operations.



It was instant that they could see a significant leap towards the Digital marketing domain having SMEs in mind. However, the problems faced by the SMEs and the need to provide technology marketing services no were matching, and the lack of expertise from companies who always could focus only on the top-line revenues and ignored, leaving the SMEs without any services was tough to witness. At that moment, the rise of Onedot Media got on its feet in the market, focusing on SMEs with quality technology marketing services.

Over the years, Onedot Media has emerged as the leading digital marketing company in Chennai for their work to make a substantial change in clients' businesses/brands with marketing automation tools and other marketing elements for an upgraded version. But it is also crucial to note that the perspective of Digital marketing has evolved and changed its ideas among customers. Therefore, the transformation into digital is unavoidable for many leading companies worldwide (even the top-most companies have to pull a leg in digital).

"We focus on setting a visionary concept to keep new learnings and advancements to pass on to the team. In addition to that, we have set goals for learning, which would help the internal team with the necessary support. "says Ganesh Kumar, CEO & Founder

"The first success we met with, and we are so grateful to sign up our first client even before the entire company has been accomplished. It was a great feeling for us, and we will drive this memory even for many years. "says Pravin.S, Co-founder & COO

As an SME-based company, it is even more essential to act faster as they have significantly fewer resources and support to meet their needs. Anyhow, the approach toward clients was required to rethink how to implement a digital marketing strategy. Today OneDot manages the performance marketing for 350+ SMEs, 30+ Real Estate Companies, 25+ Healthcare companies & 20+ Brands.

From Unknown to one of the best-known performance agencies of south India, OneDOT has been recognized as Emerging Icons of Tamil Nadu 2020, Icons of Tamil Nadu 2021 & Trendsetters of TN 2022 by the Prestigious media conglomerate "The Times of India". Adding more feathers to the crown, Ganesh has been awarded Digiprenuer of the Year 2020 by Team Leadership Icons.

