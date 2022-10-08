From 1G to 5G, India is moving toward a new-age telecom business

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/GPRC): "The launch of 5G will have a lasting impact. It'll be the future of the internet. 5G will bring a change to each person's life be it small businessmen, farmers, doctors, or students. It will also drastically affect our startup ecosystem" - Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Electronics & IT.

India is the second-largest wireless market in the world, dominated by Reliance Industries Ltd. (Jio), Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel Ltd. Reportedly, out of these, Airtel has launched its 5G services in eight cities and Jio would roll it out soon in four metro cities.

SkyTrust believes that this fifth generation (5G) is a much-awaited and long-term evolution (LTE) in the telecom sector. Its fast internet speed, large network capacity, 1ms latency rate, and increased reliability will result in a uniform user experience unleashing new economic opportunities and societal benefits.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched 5G at the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan, Delhi on October 2, 2022. Its cumulative economic impact is estimated to reach USD 450 billion by 2035.

The initial 5G services map will be rolled out in 13 Indian cities namely, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Jamnagar, Gurugram, Chennai, Gandhinagar, and Mumbai. However, only some restricted areas will have the access to the 5G network in these cities.

"India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing, and Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level," said The Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort.

Supporting the Prime Minister's concern, SkyTrust also believes that industrial growth comes from the grassroots, and the MSMEs, street vendors, and organized sector workers need to be strengthened to be future-ready.



5G services work in three categories of band spectrums - low-band, mid-band, and high-band. Low-band frequency ranges from 600 MHz to 900 MHz, which is similar to the 4G range. The mid-band uses between 1.7 GHz to 4.7 GHz frequency and the high-band ranges from 24 GHz to 47 GHz. As per a report, Indian telecom services are likely to use the mid and high-band 5G spectrum.

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also focused on the availability of 5G services in more than 200 cities in the coming six months. He said, "Attempts being made to make 5G services available in 80-90 per cent of the country in the next 2 years."

This digital India movement is highly focused on strengthening the three major sectors of healthcare facilities, and education. The results can be time taking but are worth adopting.

