From Chammach to Chimney, RasoiShop delivers all branded kitchenware at your door

Gandhidham (Gujarat) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Looking for new crockery or cookware for your home? Or some home appliances or dinnerware for gifting?

Look no further as RasoiShop, India's first and only omnichannel multi-brand kitchenware retailing platform, is the place to visit. At RasoiShop, you can find a wide range of branded appliances, cooker and cookware, stoves, glassware, crockery, dinnerware, kitchen tools, storage solutions, and much more.

With more than 30 years of expertise in the kitchenware domain, they have developed a comprehensive and user-friendly e-commerce website where more than 5,000 curated products from 100+ leading kitchenware brands like TTK Prestige, Hawkins, Havells, Bajaj, Softel, Maharaja and many more are available at www.rasoishop.com.

"We are proud of the fact that we deliver everything related to the kitchen, right from the humble Chammach (spoon) to the Chimney. Also, we take responsibility, each product available on RasoiShop is curated for quality, its value-for-money proposition, availability, after-sales service, and other parameters before we start selling it in our RasoiShop retail stores or our online store. We are adding approximately 1,000 more products to our wide product range every quarter to offer greater choices to customers. Unlike marketplaces, we control the entire value chain from procurement to fulfillment, which has tremendously helped us in retaining our customers. We have delivered to more than 19000 pincodes in India and also offer international shipping to our overseas customers with a variety of innovative Buy Now Pay Later options over and above the standard COD and cashless options," said Abhishek Jain, Director at Rasoishop Ventures Private Limited, a second generation entrepreneur and a graduate of IIM Kozhikode.

Just in recent months, RasoiShop has revamped its website while integrating personalized support in the purchase flow as one of its key features. It had 7 lakh active users in July. Online sales alone have surged by nearly 300% in the past year to cross Rupees one crore a month as more customers make the shift from unbranded kitchenware products to branded ones. The uniformity in taxation has also helped the branded kitchenware segment post solid growth in the past couple of years.



"The beauty of RasoiShop's business model is that it is a recession-proof and non-cyclical industry. Every household needs kitchenware products. Rasoishop offers huge convenience to the modern housewife for selecting her kitchenware without having to hop from one shop to another. She can now surf our website and order from the comfort of her home and during her free time.

Added to her assistance is our Video call support to help her as if she is standing in a shop. We are highly bullish on e-commerce sales as more customers shift to online buying but we are also expanding our physical retail presence at the same time which gives our customers the Omni Channel experience in the truest sense," Jain said.

Even as its business model continues to evolve, RasoiShop is introducing many things that are unheard of in the industry.

"Apart from being the first to integrate video commerce with our online store, we are also excited about augmented reality for high-value products and our B2B invite-only wholesale vertical. We are investing significant resources for seamlessly integrating cooking and usage content with our product portfolio. We have just begun," Jain explained.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

