From HR to CEO - A workshop to become an employee happiness coach

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/Media Dekho): Work hard to find talent. Keep the fingers crossed until they join. Co-ordinate and do the On-boarding. Follow the latest HR trends. Struggle to keep up with the pace of change.

Learn the latest trends in Learning and Development. Sweat to get the performance management system working. Administer salary revisions. Work Hard on Employee 'Engagement'. Tackle with 'Engaged' colleagues through policies, politics, confrontations and manipulative 'recognitions'.

Constantly remind everyone that everyone is 'family' because everyone is not. Preach 'Team Work' to 'family members'. Witness the people leaving 'family' for another 20 per cent. Work hard to find talent by paying 20 per cent higher.

If this feels familiar, one's not alone. People have the majority of the industry giving one 'company'.

Would one like to join the 'minority' who have risen above this familiar territory?

If yes, then they have some good news for them.

Ethika Worklife invites everyone to their one-of-its-kind 3-Hour Highly Engaging workshop, happening on the 6th of March from 10 am to 1 pm, where one'll discover the Science behind Employee Happiness and Unleash its power to become CEO. The workshop is based on the success of the past attendees and the past personal experience of 6 years during which they have built two successful companies which run on 'auto-pilot' mode.

HERE'S WHAT ONE CAN LEARN

* The Science behind Workplace Happiness and how one can use it to kickstart a Culture of Workplace Happiness in their organization.

* Why Future CEOs will evolve from HR and how one can put themselves into the path of graduating from HR to CEO.

* How some organizations have increased the productivity of their employees by 700 per cent, just by turning them into happy employees.



* Why the No.1 performance indicator of an HR Leader in the future will be Employee Happiness?

* The Size of Employee Happiness Industry and ROI for creating a Happy Workplace. Why this is the best time for HR to become an Employee Happiness and Performance Coach.

* As a bonus, one will also see an increase in their Personal Happiness Index.

Valued at INR 9999. But FREE for a limited time. Only 20 spots were available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reserve the spot now by replying to this message with the Phone and Email id.

Additional Bonuses

Certificate of Participation.

eBook on Employee Benefits written by Susheel Agarwal, worth Rs1200

A Chance to become part of a like-minded HR community.

"Future CEO to evolve from HR. CEOs today want their HR to perform like CEO of an HR solutions company, enabling human capital solutions for their company", People Matters. CEO, as well as the management, are more cautious about the HR programs and processes, and they rather want them to retrieve the money invested in the organization's talent systems.

Therefore, HRs should have a point of view for the present and future course of action. The workshops like Ethika Worklife equips HRs with the required skills of creating happiness and a productive environment for the employees, contributing to the ROI of talent systems.

It's a 12-week workshop that concentrates on various tools and strategies which can be implemented to kickstart the culture of happiness at the workplace. The certified program upskills one's HR career to a CEO level and increases their personal happiness index too.

