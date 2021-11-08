From importing to manufacturing, Fashion Brand KLEIO has come a long way!

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/SRV): KLEIO, a name that is synonymous with elegance, sophistication and premium quality has been on a mission to make its mark in the women's fashion arena since its inception back in 2014.

With a staggering 1.19 Crores in sales for the FY 2017 followed by an astounding leap to an 8.5 Crores revenue generation for the FY 2020-2021, it would be an understatement to say that the brand seems to be well on its way to realizing its ambitious goals in a steadfast manner.

Within a short span of time, KLEIO has turned out to be a fashion and accessories behemoth, with offerings spanning from a wide range of handbags for every occasion to establishing themselves as a highly competitive label for women's wear. With their sights firmly set on the bigger picture, the brand aims to cross over the 100 crore mark in the very near future.

In a relatively short span of time, KLEIO has taken its rightful place amongst top-tier Brands revolving around Premium goods. As successfully established as the brand is today, their foundation is nothing short of a perfect story of humble beginnings. Known as BnB during its initial days, the brand is the pet project and brainchild of three very distinct and entrepreneurially oriented individuals, Raghav Mahajan, Shivam Aggarwal & Miss Harveen Bhatia.

Their unquenchable zeal and relentless efforts to build something exquisitely appealing gave birth to the idea that is KLEIO, which initiated as a retail business selling three of the most used and loved items by women - handbags, dresses and lingerie. The target audience increased through promotions and within the first few months it generated a business of INR 2 Lacs.



The year 2017 was a defining moment in the Brand's journey when the focus took a turn for the better, and KLEIO went from being an importer to a full-fledged manufacturing powerhouse. This pivotal moment enabled the brand to put emphasis on the quality, design, and material of the products that bore the name KLEIO.

The manufacturing is not only limited to products for the brand itself. On the contrary, their services have been employed by many other renowned brands including MNCs. The brand prides itself on making use of state-of-the-art technology to manufacture its wide range of products with no compromises on luxury and comfort along with ensuring sophisticated reliability.

A bag for every occasion and to ensure that their customers always feel like their KLEIO product is a part of them and their style, is the motto that is embedded in the brand's very identity. The brand's versatility includes bags that are sourced from Jacquard to Matte, Cotton and Vegan leather and many other premium materials. The brand today runs a compliant factory with over 250 craftsmen, designers, and artists that manufacture around 50,000 units per month for a wide range of clients.

While on the subject of product designs, CEO and Founder Raghav Mahajan had this to say, "KLEIO means glory in the Greek language and the brand's tagline is "A part of me" - a brand that defines the identity and individuality of women. I personally stand by the ideology of making our customers feel confident with our products. We have always strived to fulfill the promise of prized craftsmanship with our passion for experienced production and the best of resources to design signature styles for every woman so that she can carry her style with confidence."

KLEIO's wide-ranging and diverse line of products are carried by all major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Nykaa.com, Nykaa Fashion, AJIO, Amazon, Flipkart, FnP, LBB, Limeroad, and the list goes on! KLEIO plans to make itself open to potential collaborations for funding in the foreseeable future.

With the trajectory the brand seems to be on right now, it would be safe to assume that they're just about getting started and aren't planning to slow down any time soon! Staying true to their principles and doing so much more while also being conscious of sustainability, being minimal and bringing engaging creations to the table is the path they plan on taking to scale new heights in the coming years.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

