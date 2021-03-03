Frost & Sullivan honours Hughes India with Company of the Year Award

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hughes Communications India Private Limited ('Hughes India') has been named 2020 Indian VSAT Service Provider Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan.

Recognized for exemplary contribution to providing high-speed connectivity to enterprises and government verticals with its best use of VSAT technology and solutions, Hughes India is a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years.

Commenting on the occasion, Partho Banerjee, President and Managing Director, Hughes Communications India said: "The wide-scale impact of the pandemic has highlighted how essential satellite connectivity is to healthcare, the economy and society in general.

Hughes is optimistic about the possibilities that satellite internet holds for the Indian market and we continue to work towards building new ways to cost-effectively provide large-scale internet services bringing High Throughput Satellite (HTS) connectivity to rural and other hard-to-serve areas across India. We're delighted by the recognition from Frost & Sullivan, as it underscores our commitment and motivates us to continue innovating solutions that address the growing requirements for better and more reliable connectivity."

Congratulating Hughes India for the recognition, Kapil Baghel, Senior Consulting Analyst - ICT, Frost and Sullivan said: "Hughes India has truly been a market leader and has created tremendous value in the ICT space, looking at innovative new approaches to build and expand the scope of services in the satellite communications business. We are pleased to be able to recognize Hughes for providing high-quality VSAT solutions to multiple application areas, gradually transforming the Indian satellite services sector to reach unprecedented heights."



The Frost & Sullivan report notes the breadth of industries served by Hughes VSAT solutions and HughesON™ managed network services, including banking, defence, telecom, education, and retail. It also calls attention to the company being the first in India to obtain a flight and maritime connectivity license to provide high-speed satellite connectivity on land, air, and sea.

Furthermore, Frost & Sullivan notes that Hughes supports various government initiatives and public-private partnership opportunities to provide remote voice and broadband connectivity throughout India and aims to bring its world-class satellite internet service, HughesNet®, to the country soon.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards have recognized exemplary achievements within a multitude of industries and functional disciplines for the last 19 years. Frost & Sullivan's India ICT Awards contenders were judged on a variety of parameters including revenue, market share, new products, and applications, and demonstrable technological, management, strategy, sales innovation, and leadership.

Frost & Sullivan conducts best practices research to recognize best-in-class products, companies, and individuals for their exceptional performance in areas such as technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

The winners were recognized for demonstrating breakthrough best practices and setting global benchmarks for technologies expected to catalyze and transform industries.

