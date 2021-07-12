Frshr Technologies emerges as National level Winner of DRDO's Dare to Dream 2.0 contest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): Bengaluru based startup, Frshr Technologies, specializing in Software Product Development has recently became the National Level Winner at DRDO's Dare to Dream 2.0 Contest.

The startup achieved the first position nationally by showcasing their innovative 'AIRecognize' Product, detecting persons based on the physiological parameters.

DRDO's (Defence Research and Development Organization) Dare to Dream contest was launched on the 5th Death Anniversary of former Prime Minister, APJ Abdul Kalam, to promote India's prominent Innovators and Startups in the field of defense and aerospace technologies with the objective of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Defense installations and VIP areas spread across thousands of kilometers across India are prone to unauthorized access by suspicious people and there have been several instances where security camps have been attacked in the past. AIRecognize product identifies unusual person movement styles and body structures to identify suspicious persons. E.g. Person carrying a hidden weapon which is 5-6 kgs will have an abnormal gait. Person trying to hide his face and moving forward will have an abnormal posture.

Realizing the deep impact of AIRecognize application and its innovative AI technology, DRDO has Frshr Technologies has emerged as the winner in this All India contest for innovative startups with products in defense and national security.



Naren Lokwani, CEO of Frshr Technologies said, "We are thankful to DRDO for this recognition and this is a testament to talent and hard work of our team. Security and Defense is an under-served sector today when it comes to Software innovations. We at Frshr Tech believe that our product AIRecognize can strengthen country's security and defense by identifying, blocking and proactively minimizing unauthorized access to security installations."

Frshr Technologies designs and develops Software Products based on AI, ML and Mobile Technologies for the hi-tech sector. Frshr Technologies is also a "Startup for Startups'' and provides Software Product Development, AI and ML, Mobile App Development, and Web App Development services for other startups and companies in India and across the globe.

CEO of Frshr Technologies, Naren Lokwani is a veteran executive in Software and IT sector. He has launched several product startups, raised VC funds and managed profitable exits for his companies.

At Frshr Technologies, Naren Lokwani has built a team of 40 software engineers who build innovative software products and provide Software Product Engineering Services to companies in India and across the globe.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

