Fujiiryoki alkaline water ionizers winning over the trust with their innovative and durable technology

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI/SRV Media): In today's scenario, the market for alkaline water ionizers is booming. Alkaline water-ionizers are appliances that increase the pH of drinking water and make it more alkaline by separating the water into acidic and basic components using electrolysis. Alkaline water has various health benefits including deactivating pepsin (the main enzyme causing acid reflux), regulating high blood pressure, diabetes & cholesterol levels, increasing efficiency of blood flow, etc. They also have anti-ageing properties, colon-cleansing properties, hydration, skin health, and weight loss properties.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, the world health system has been struggling, and people have been trying their best to do their part in staying healthy. Water plays a crucial part in daily health management, and so people are trying to consume the safest water which will provide them with health benefits while boosting their immunity. Hence, the alkaline water ionizer industry is flourishing. The market value is growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

Fujiiryoki is a Japanese company, established in 1954 that has pioneered the production of home-based lifestyle appliances. After launching various useful appliances, Fujiiryoki is all set to launch its innovative alkaline water ionizers in India.



Japanese technology has always proved to be superior in terms of design, durability, and overall efficacy. Fujiiryoki products, which are all manufactured in Japan are loaded with the most innovative and durable Japanese technology. Their products are known to be reliable and provide much value for the price. The alkaline water ionizers are user-friendly devices that electrolyze the water very minutely. The water is chemical free and safe. Moreover, the concentration of hydrogen in water electrolyzed by their products is about 4 times that of any other water.

Fujiiryoki offers innovative health and lifestyle products by keeping customers' best interests in mind. Being in the industry for over 6 decades, their state-of-the-art products and home appliances have scored the trust of people all over the world. The company implements futuristic mechanisms in all its products. The products even have settings where a customer can avail up to 11 types of water by setting a pH value. They also received a Japanese patent for an advanced and high-efficiency electrolyser. It also comes with an innovative inbuilt filter which is claimed to eliminate about 20 types of substances and impurities from the water as per the JIS standard of drinking water.

Further, their latest product comes with a high-efficiency double electrolyzer tank. With this innovation, people can get 11 types of water, with a mechanism to remove 20 noxious substances and impurities from the water. The advanced technologies used here shows how Fujiiryoki keeps working hard to create products that are better than the last. They believe optimization is key. Hence, Fujiiryoki aims to promote wholesome living, and puts peoples' everyday concerns of health to ease with their cutting-edge technology.

