Fujiyama to launch high-speed scooter Ozone+

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/SRV): Fujiyama is all set to launch its high-speed Electric Scooter OZONE+ during Navratri 2022.

Fujiyama presents the stylish high-speed Ozone+ EV scooter that has multiple features and more power.

The smoothest ride, the longest range, revolutionary seating, colored digital meter, sharp LED DC headlamp and its iconic design together make the EV unique.

Fujiyama electric scooter has a sporty look with options of lead acid battery and lithium-ion battery and Heavy duty unbreakable Fibre parts. Fujiyama invests with the purpose to reap rapid speed with environment-friendly technology.

The engineers constantly aim to create innovation in EV Technology or E2W adhering to safety standards. Fujiyama's world-class future factory of about 10 acres is an ideal place to provide international quality.

The minimum usage of electricity is just 2-3units covering around 120 - 140 km ride. The BLDC motor of Fujiyama benefits you with high speed, instantaneous control, speed (rpm) and torque, high efficiency, and low maintenance.

The reverse gear facility is available in Fujiyama unlike other scooters, especially engine scooters. The control of the scooter is safer. The key that one gets with the scooter is advanced with wireless on and off features. The digital speedometer doesn't let the rider miss out on any information.

The storage is convenient and sufficient including a hook, under seat storage without a fuel lid, of course, providing a different experience. The tyres provide perfect friction with great ground clearance and seat height. The disk brakes are very well optimized for better-stopping power. Fujiyama electric scooters have a High wattage motor for best pickup. The Front Telescopic and rear suspensions provide double shock suspension, that is, advanced shockers for the smoothest ride.



The iconic headlamps with DRL are fully Daytime Running LED lights having good range and night visibility. The response and riding experience of the Fujiyama electric scooter to any type of road, even the roads with potholes is easygoing. Customers can connect to the Fujiyama IOT app for OZONE+ model. This Smart, Ready to Ride Ozone+ High Speed has a USB port for Phone charging. It has an anti theft protection alarm, movable headlamp, detachable battery, regenerative braking system.

Fujiyama EV is committed in providing the best customer experience in all its showrooms across the country, Hassle-free documentation & Vehicle delivery, Efficient & timely after-sale services, first of its kind roadside assistance in association with "Global Assure". Fujiyama, the only company tied up with Global Assure, offers benefits such as roadside repair or emergencies.

This roadside assistance helps Fujiyama customers to reach their destinations without any hindrance. The customer is just a phone call away and pick up and drop off service of his vehicle is taken care of, making him panic-free. Fujiyama aims to cater to the affordability, needs, and safety of every rider. The vehicles are available from low range to high range, making the EV affordable to everyone. Fujiyama is the only company in India providing 24 variants, with 6 low-speed models. The uniqueness doesn't end here. It has tied up with United Insurance for not only high-speed models but also for low-speed ones. Surprising but true and safe.

Fujiyama aims to electrify India through its mobility. The conservation of the environment is possible by adopting electric vehicles as the primary source of personal mobility.



TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS



PERFORMANCE SPECIFICATIONS





Exclusively, Fujiyama has 26 long years of automotive experience. This makes Fujiyama different from other brands. Comparatively, it has much more automotive market experience, knowledge, and provides better service. Fujiyama is succeeding in its envision of manufacturing the best quality eco-friendly vehicles. This EV company wispent more than 150 crores in its upcoming factories of a 10-acre state-of-the-art plant in UNA- Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, under construction with an installed capacity of 1 Lakh vehicles per month respectively.

The Founder of Fujiyama, MD J.M. AGARWAL, the Co-founder, Director SHOBHIT AGARWAL, and the CEO UDIT AGARWAL are consistent with their mission and vision. They aim to establish Fujiyama to be the no.1 electric two-wheeler company. With its global presence, Fujiyama has a constant vision to be a trusted EV brand with a global presence. The future is electric mobility as Niti Ayog & NORTH plan to achieve 30% conversion into electric vehicles by 2025 as a measure to safeguard the environment with nearer Charging infrastructure.

Powered Experience and trustable networking make Fujiyama the Powered Group with a massive turnover of 700 crores. Fujiyama believes in providing service networks to EV consumers, covering PAN India.

Fujiyama is famous for building Trust, leadership, quality, standards, and values that walk with its constant innovations. It intends to bring change in the world by catering to the needs of the environment, that is clean fuel. Thus, Fujiyama is coming up with affordable electric vehicles with innovative technology in India. High-speed Electric vehicles, the alternative to IC engine products are all set to boom in the Indian market. Electric vehicles are certainly very affordable compared to IC Engine Vehicles.

The ISO 9001 compliant Fujiyama plans and executes many projects, one of the manufacturing plants being in Kundli, Sonipat. It has professional employees who have different job roles, all working towards a single goal. Fujiyama is pleased to announce that 20,000+ units have already been demanded and sold. Fujiyama believes in serving customers at every phase of the electric journey resulting in more than 284 Customer Touchpoints.

This is not it; Fujiyama has a registered office in Delhi and Kundli that was incorporated in 2012, manufacturing about 3000 Electric Scooters every month. These models are approved by ARAI/ICAT (NABL Accredited), compliant with Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Fujiyama is planning to open an office in Japan's Okinawa. It exports to Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya and plans to establish offices there.

Environmentally yet style and features obsessed EV Fujiyama has many products of Electric 2- Wheeler scooters like Spectra, Spectra Pro, Vesper, Thunder, and Thunder Plus.

https://fujiyamaev.com/

