Fukra Insaan is coming soon with the new song Tum Mere Part 2 with Triggered Insaan

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/ATK): With the humongous success of the song Tum Mere by Fukra Insaan ft. Crazydeep, Fukra Insaan is now coming up with the new song Tum Mere Part 2 with Triggered Insaan releasing soon!

Tum Mere is a love song that has captured the hearts of many people in India and drawn the attention of millions. Fukra Insaan and Crazydeep are the singers of the top song on the playlist. The captivating voice of Fukra Insaan justified the love song hitting 8.9Million+ views and 5.8 lakh likes on YouTube. People were already waiting for the sequel of this song, and here it comes...

Together with his brother Triggered Insaan, who is also a very well-known YouTuber, Fukra Insaan will release his new song Tum Mere part 2 soon. Nischay Malhan, also known as Triggered Insaan, is a renowned Indian YouTuber and GTA and Minecraft live-streamer from New Delhi who is well-known for his roasts, rants, and reaction videos on his channel that frequently focus on Bollywood and Indian media as well as social media influencers.



Talking about Fukra Insaan, Abhishek Malhan is a well-known YouTuber popularly known as Fukra Insaan on social media who are rapidly catching up to the popularity in the entertainment world for streaming videos on YouTube. He currently has 5.28 million channel subscribers entertaining them with consistently amusing stuff.

Fukra Insaan comments further on the new song's release: "The song Tum Mere, which is purely a love song, received tremendous response from the fans and were looking forward to the sequel of the same. I worked on the sequel with my brother, Nischay Malhan, aka Triggered Insaan, and we are eager to release Tum Mere Part 2 very soon, fingers crossed!

Let us tell you, Tum Mere is a pure form of a love song featuring Fukra Insaan. The song's Lyrics & vocals are given by Fukra Insaan and Crazydeep. It has received millions of responses, likes, and shares on social media making it a viral hit of the year. The captivating and mesmerizing voices of the vocalists & the music of the song enticed the crowds, who clamored for the sequel.

